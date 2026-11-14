ATF Agent (SOURCE: ATF)

What started as a gun owner spotting his stolen pistol for sale online ended with a violent ambush on an undercover federal agent—and more than nine years in federal prison for two Savannah men.

U.S. District Court Judge Lisa Godbey Wood sentenced Terry Rashad Flaggs, 19, and Jaidyn Jaquan Greene, 20, to 111 months in prison each. Both men previously pleaded guilty to assaulting a federal officer and using a firearm during a crime of violence. Because there is no parole in the federal system, each will serve out the prison term followed by three years of supervised release.

The trap was set in November 2025 after a local gun owner recognized his stolen 9 mm Glock Model 34 pistol listed for sale on social media. Rather than confronting the sellers himself, he contacted the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives.

An undercover ATF agent stepped in and arranged a controlled buy to purchase the stolen Glock. According to court documents and testimony, the transaction quickly turned into an ambush. Immediately after taking the agent’s cash, Flaggs and Greene pulled out a second gun—a 9 mm Palmetto State Armory Dagger pistol—and tried to overpower the agent to rob back the Glock.

A physical struggle broke out right there. Savannah Police Department officers who had been watching the undercover operation moved in as Flaggs and Greene tried to run away on foot. Officers chased them down, made the arrests, and recovered both 9 mm pistols.

Police Lights (File)

Margaret E. “Meg” Heap, the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Georgia, announced the sentences following the joint investigation by the ATF and Savannah police.

“The brazen actions of these defendants show a complete disregard for the law and the safety of our entire community,” Heap said. “Thanks to the swift action of the ATF and the Savannah Police Department, these dangerous individuals were apprehended before their violent behavior could cause further harm.”

ATF Assistant Special Agent in Charge Brian Graves noted that pulling a weapon during the sting put everyone in the area in immediate danger.

“Attempting to take a firearm by force put the undercover agent and the public at serious risk,” Graves said. “ATF and our partners will continue to hold accountable those who use violence to traffic in illegal firearms.”

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Two Georgia Men Sentenced To Over 9 Years In Botched Stolen Gun Sale Ends