Jacquez Dion Tullis

A Wellington, Florida man is headed to federal prison for seven years after pulling off a brazen, years-long fraud scheme involving six fake cosmetic surgery clinics, stolen physician identities, and loan applications submitted in the names of dead people.

On Thursday, U.S. District Judge Rodolfo A. Ruiz II sentenced 42-year-old Jacquez Dion Tullis to 84 months behind bars—60 months for conspiracy to commit bank fraud and a consecutive 24 months for aggravated identity theft. Once released, Tullis will serve five years of supervised release. He must also pay $2,309,859.44 in restitution, a $200 special assessment, and a $2,309,859.44 forfeiture judgment.

According to court records and his July 21, 2026 guilty plea, Tullis and his co-conspirators spent nearly six years—from April 2018 through February 2024—running a network of medical clinics that existed only on paper. They registered six phony businesses with the Florida Department of State, claiming to offer cosmetic surgery and medical treatments while never providing a single procedure.

To make the clinics look legitimate to financial institutions, the group stole the personal information of real, practicing doctors and listed them as clinic owners without their consent. With real doctors’ names on the paperwork, the clinics gained approval from six medical lenders—two FDIC-insured banks and four financial technology companies that cover out-of-pocket medical costs.

Jail (Unsplash)

From there, the conspirators went on a borrowing spree. They submitted fraudulent credit card applications in the names of more than 100 unwitting victims, asking lenders for roughly $3.1 million to pay for nonexistent surgeries. None of the victims ever authorized the loans, and death records later revealed that several of the supposed patients had already died before the dates they were allegedly treated. In total, the lenders lost about $2.3 million.

“Jacquez Tullis built fake medical clinics using stolen identities, including those of practicing doctors and deceased individuals, and used them to steal millions from lenders,” said Assistant Attorney General Colin M. McDonald of the Justice Department’s National Fraud Enforcement Division. “When the pandemic hit, Tullis then tried to exploit taxpayer-funded relief meant for struggling small businesses. Today’s sentence makes clear that the Fraud Division will hold accountable those who abuse the public’s trust, whether they steal from private lenders or from the American people.”

When the COVID-19 pandemic struck in 2020, Tullis expanded his operation to target federal stimulus money. Between April and August of that year, he filed at least nine fraudulent applications for Economic Injury Disaster Loans with the U.S. Small Business Administration, seeking $696,860 under the CARES Act by inflating business revenue and employee counts.

“The defendant’s actions represent a serious breach of trust, exploiting the identities of innocent individuals and manipulating financial institutions for personal gain,” said Special Agent in Charge Brett D. Skiles of FBI Miami. “Fraud schemes of this magnitude undermine the integrity of our financial system and inflict real harm on victims whose identities are stolen and misused. The FBI remains committed to protecting the American public, holding accountable those who exploit others for financial gain, and pursuing those who believe they can hide behind elaborate schemes.”

Tullis was not alone in the scheme, and two co-defendants were sentenced earlier this year. Taneika Nakia Pace, 50, of Hallandale Beach, managed two of the sham clinics. After pleading guilty to bank fraud on June 15, 2026, she was sentenced on September 2 to six months in prison, four years of supervised release, $49,825 in restitution, and $23,200 in forfeiture.

Another co-defendant, 46-year-old Junaque Nicole Tullis of Coral Springs—also known as Juanaque Tullis—pleaded guilty to wire fraud on April 23, 2026. Between April and December 2020, she submitted at least five false disaster loan applications seeking roughly $164,521 using fabricated staffing and revenue numbers. On August 13, 2026, a judge sentenced her to eight months in prison, three years of supervised release, $4,000 in restitution, and $4,000 in forfeiture.

Add The Tampa Free Press As A Preferred Source On Google

Please make a small donation to the Tampa Free Press to help sustain independent journalism. Your contribution enables us to continue delivering high-quality, local, and national news coverage.

Dead Patients, Fake Surgeons, And $2.3 Million: Florida Man Gets 7 Years For Phony Clinic Scam