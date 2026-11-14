Florida Highway Patrol

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. – A 53-year-old Palmetto woman died Friday night after a driver struck her on US 41 and fled the scene, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash happened around 11:12 p.m. on November 13 near the intersection of US 41 and Bayshore Road in Manatee County. Troopers say the woman was trying to cross the highway’s travel lanes when a southbound vehicle hit her in the inside lane. Emergency responders pronounced her dead at the scene.

Rather than stopping, the driver sped away after the impact. Investigators are now looking for a white sedan—believed to be a 2021 to 2023 Kia K5—that likely has visible damage on its front left side.

Authorities have not yet released the victim’s name or a description of the driver.

Anyone who saw the crash or spots a damaged white Kia matching that description is asked to call the Florida Highway Patrol by dialing *FHP (*347) or reach out to Crime Stoppers.

Florida Highway Patrol

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Palmetto Woman Killed In Late-Night Hit-And-Run On US 41; Florida Troopers Search For White Kia