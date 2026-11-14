Antonio Oseguera Cervantes a.k.a. "Tony Montana"

For more than two decades, Antonio Oseguera Cervantes moved millions of dollars in narcotics, supplied chemical precursors to clandestine labs, and carried a pistol to cartel cash pickups. Today, the 67-year-old trafficker from Michoacán, Mexico—better known in the underworld as “Tony Montana”—was sentenced to 270 months in federal prison for international drug trafficking and firearm offenses.

While his surname tied him to one of the most feared men in modern cartel history, federal prosecutors emphasized that Oseguera Cervantes built a formidable criminal legacy of his own. His brother, Nemesio Oseguera Cervantes, was the notorious co-founder of the Cartel de Jalisco Nueva Generación (CJNG), known globally as “El Mencho” until his death in a Mexican military operation in February 2026. According to court documents, Antonio reported directly to his brother and worked closely with Los Cuinis, a powerful financial arm aligned with the CJNG.

“Oseguera Cervantes was far more than El Mencho’s brother,” said Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) Administrator Terry Cole. “He played a significant role in building CJNG into one of the most violent foreign terrorist organizations in the world, trafficking massive quantities of dangerous drugs that have devastated American families and communities. Together, DEA and the Homeland Security Task Force will stop at nothing to hold those who lead, finance and enable these cartels accountable.”

Oseguera Cervantes’s run with U.S. law enforcement dates back to the early 2000s. After serving time in an American federal prison for heroin distribution, he was deported to Mexico around 2002. Rather than stepping away from the trade, he immediately joined the Milenio Cartel. Rising through its ranks, he managed narcotics sales, defended cartel turf against rival syndicates, and kept methamphetamine laboratories running.

ATF Agent (SOURCE: ATF)

When the Milenio Cartel fractured following its top leader’s arrest in 2010, its military wing broke off to form the CJNG. Oseguera Cervantes transitioned seamlessly into the new empire, funneling chemicals to meth labs and shipping large quantities of cocaine and methamphetamine north into the United States. Prosecutors noted that he also oversaw the collection and laundering of drug proceeds, routinely arming himself with a pistol when picking up cash or meeting with fellow traffickers.

“For more than two decades, Antonio Oseguera Cervantes helped fuel one of the world’s most dangerous drug trafficking organizations, flooding America’s communities with deadly drugs while enriching himself and his associates,” said Assistant Attorney General A. Tysen Duva of the Justice Department’s Criminal Division. “Oseguera Cervantes’ sentence sends a clear message to criminals around the world that the Department of Justice is committed to the total elimination of drug cartels and transnational criminal organizations, including the CJNG.”

His path to an American courtroom accelerated in February 2025, when Mexican authorities transferred him to the United States under Mexico’s national security law, aided by the Justice Department’s Office of International Affairs. He eventually pleaded guilty to conspiring to distribute at least five kilograms of cocaine and 500 grams of methamphetamine for U.S. importation, alongside possessing and carrying a firearm in furtherance of the drug operation.

“The sentencing of Oseguera Cervantes demonstrates that no cartel leader is beyond the reach of American justice,” Cole said.

The investigation was led by the DEA’s Special Operations Division Bilateral Investigations Unit in Los Angeles and prosecuted by attorneys from the Justice Department’s Narcotic and Dangerous Drug Unit and Money Laundering, Narcotics and Forfeiture Section.

Add The Tampa Free Press As A Preferred Source On Google

Please make a small donation to the Tampa Free Press to help sustain independent journalism. Your contribution enables us to continue delivering high-quality, local, and national news coverage.

Inside The Fall Of ‘Tony Montana’: Brother Of Cartel Boss ‘El Mencho’ Gets 22 Years In U.S. Prison