Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin (Sputnik/Alexander Kazakov/Pool/REUTERS)

For the first time, President Donald Trump, Russian President Vladimir Putin, and Chinese President Xi Jinping will sit down together in the same room next week, the White House confirmed Friday.

The rare three-way meeting is scheduled for Thursday, Nov. 19, on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in the southern Chinese tech hub of Shenzhen. According to White House spokeswoman Olivia Wales, Trump plans to put global nuclear disarmament and the ongoing war in Iran front and center during the talks.

“The president has made it clear that, among other topics, he will discuss the reduction of nuclear weapons in the world. This proliferation, President Trump believes, is very dangerous,” Wales told reporters.

Noticeably absent from the agenda, however, is Russia’s war in Ukraine. Speaking to reporters on a call under the condition of anonymity, a senior U.S. official confirmed that while Iran will be up for discussion with Xi and Putin, Washington is keeping the Ukraine conflict isolated to a separate diplomatic channel.

President Trump and The First Lady greet President Xi of China and Madame Peng Liyuan at JBA

The official pointed to recent talks U.S. envoys have conducted directly with Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, calling those negotiations a “whole other track” aimed at ending the war. “China is not really a part of that track, so it doesn’t seem appropriate to have the Ukraine discussion there,” the official explained.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy (WEF)

Thursday will also feature a separate one-on-one meeting and working lunch between Trump and Xi—their fourth face-to-face sit-down since Trump returned to office last year.

Despite the high-level access, U.S. officials drew a hard line on tech trade. Export controls on sensitive microchip technology, which sat at the center of the recent Nvidia scandal, will not be up for debate. “We do not negotiate American export controls. These are national security matters that we develop in the administration… and we don’t expect it to figure at all in any of our conversations with the Chinese while we’re there,” a second U.S. official said.

Adding another high-profile name to the travel manifest, Tesla and SpaceX boss Elon Musk will accompany Trump to China, though officials noted he will not sit in on the meetings with Xi and Putin.

Elon Musk (X)

Trump’s Asia swing kicks off Monday when he leaves Washington. He will first touch down in the Philippines on Tuesday for the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) summit before flying on to Shenzhen.

The upcoming meeting marks a major diplomatic moment for three global powers that hold the world’s largest nuclear arsenals and often find themselves at odds over trade, security, and regional influence.

APEC, which includes 21 Pacific Rim economies, regularly serves as a venue for leaders to hold informal side meetings outside the main economic agenda.

Trump has previously pushed for broader arms control agreements that include Beijing alongside Moscow, arguing that past bilateral treaties between the U.S. and Russia left China’s growing nuclear stockpile unchecked. Meanwhile, both Russia and China maintain close diplomatic and economic ties with Tehran, making their involvement relevant to Washington’s efforts to address the conflict in Iran.

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Trump, Putin, And Xi Enter The Same Room: Historic Three-Way Showdown Set For China Next Week