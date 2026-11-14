Florida Red Flag Rip Current Warnings

A Friday afternoon swim off the coast of Bimini turned fatal after powerful ocean currents pulled a group of swimmers out to sea, leaving two American tourists dead despite a rescue effort by a passing ferry.

The Royal Bahamas Police Force received an emergency call just before 3 p.m. on Friday reporting a possible drowning at the southern point of North Bimini, near the entrance to Bimini Harbour.

Police said the two victims, a 38-year-old man and a 40-year-old woman, had been in the water with a group of swimmers. According to investigators, the group had gone past a warning sign posted to alert beachgoers to strong currents in that stretch of water.

“While swimming, several individuals were reportedly swept away by the strong currents,” police said in a statement. “A nearby ferry boat assisted some of the swimmers to safety.”

While the ferry crew managed to get several people out of the water, the man and woman were unresponsive when they were reached. Rescuers immediately began CPR before taking both victims to a local clinic, where they were pronounced dead.

Authorities have not released the names of the two Americans. Police said autopsies will be conducted as the investigation continues.

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Rip Current, Red Flag (File)

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Two Americans Die After Strong Currents Sweep Swimmers Out To Sea In Bimini