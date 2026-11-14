Road Work, Lane Closures (Unsplash)

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. – Drivers across Pasco County should expect delays on several major corridors next week as the Florida Department of Transportation District 7 rolls out a new round of roadwork from Sunday, November 15, through Saturday, November 21, 2026.

The schedule includes both daytime and overnight lane restrictions on busy highways like US 41, US 98, US 301, State Road 54, and State Road 56.

On US 41, also known as Land O’ Lakes Boulevard, crews will close lanes at Lake Patience Road from Monday, November 16, through Friday, November 20. Those closures will run daily from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

State Road 54 will follow that exact same schedule at Henley Road, with daytime lane closures happening between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. from Monday through Friday.

Commuters traveling along US 98 will hit two separate work zones. Between County Road 54 and Townsend Road, periodic lane closures and flagging operations will run Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Further along US 98, between Stanton Hall Drive and Janmar Road, crews will run overnight lane closures, flagging, and traffic shifts on Sunday night, November 15, and Monday night, November 16, from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Road Work, Lane Closures (Unsplash)

US 301 also has two stretches scheduled for daytime work from Monday, November 16, through Friday, November 20, between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. Southbound drivers will see periodic lane closures from Kingsmere Road to Sky Ridge Circle. At the same time, northbound traffic will face periodic lane and right-turn lane closures from Bailey Hill Road to Wire Road.

In Wesley Chapel, State Road 56 has overnight projects scheduled from Sunday, November 15, through Thursday, November 19, running each night from 8:30 p.m. to 7:30 a.m. Crews will close lanes from Shops Lane to Meadow Pointe Boulevard. Approaching Bruce B. Downs Boulevard (County Road 581), the eastbound right-turn lane on State Road 56 will be closed during those same overnight hours, though drivers will still be able to turn from the right through lane.

Overnight work is also planned on State Road 39 from north of Central Avenue to US 301 (Gall Boulevard). Lane closures and flagging operations will take place Sunday through Thursday nights from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m.

Drivers using the Suncoast Parkway (State Road 589) will see daytime restrictions on the southbound exit ramp to State Road 52. Part or all of the right-turn lane will be closed from Monday, November 16, through Saturday, November 21, between 7 a.m. and 5:30 p.m., though turns will remain open.

Finally, a long-term closure remains in effect on Touchpoint Drive, where access to the Suncoast Trail Trailhead is closed around the clock through the summer of 2027.

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Pasco County Traffic Alert: Drivers Face Widespread Day And Night Lane Closures Next Week