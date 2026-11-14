Snow, ICE (File)

If you are pulling out a heavy winter coat this weekend, you might be tempted to blame the polar vortex. Meteorologists at AccuWeather say that would be a mistake.

While chilly air is sweeping across parts of the United States right now, it has nothing to do with the massive atmospheric shift happening miles above the North Pole. Early data shows that high-altitude Arctic winds actually reversed direction on Nov. 10. If those numbers hold up, the event will shatter a weather record set 58 years ago—nearly three weeks ahead of the previous earliest reversal on Nov. 27, 1968.

Even though this wind flip is historic, forecasters say the resulting blasts of freezing air will likely miss North America over the next several weeks and head toward Europe or Asia instead.

“It would be easy to point to the polar vortex and blame it for this weekend’s cold, but that is not what is happening,” said AccuWeather meteorologist Paul Pastelok. “The wind reversal is an extraordinary development, especially this early in November, but its effects take time to reach the weather we experience on the ground. If this disruption has an impact over the next few weeks, we expect it to be more likely in Europe or Asia than in the United States.”

AccuWeather

Normally, the polar vortex spins tighter and stronger during the fall, trapping freezing air near the top of the globe. When those winds suddenly weaken or spin backward, the disruption can eventually knock the jet stream off course and send frigid air spilling south.

The catch is that there has to be enough cold air built up to spill over. Back in late October, AccuWeather forecasters noticed the vortex was already weakening unusually early, but they noted that Canada simply lacked the deep reserves of freezing air needed to fuel a major U.S. cold snap.

Right now, the bulk of that extreme cold is pooling over northern Russia. That geography puts Europe and Asia squarely in the path of any incoming winter weather triggered by the Nov. 10 reversal.

Meanwhile, meteorologists are keeping a close eye on how this rare event interacts with a strengthening El Niño, which naturally alters storm tracks and temperatures across North America. Because scientists have very little historical data on early-November wind reversals happening alongside El Niño, the unusual pairing adds an extra layer of guesswork to long-range winter forecasts.

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Polar Vortex Winds Just Shattered A 58-Year Record—Here’s Why It Won’t Freeze The U.S.