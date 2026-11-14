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Politics

Pennsylvania Sen. Fetterman Backs Schumer For Majority Leader, Rips “No Record Of Doing Anything” Van Hollen

By Mike Jenkins,

2 days ago
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Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer

U.S. Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA) reaffirmed his support for Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY) to serve as Senate Majority Leader, brushing aside growing calls from within the Democratic Party for a change in leadership.

Asked by a reporter where he stood amid mounting pressure for Schumer to step aside, Fetterman endorsed the New York Democrat while criticizing Maryland Sen. Chris Van Hollen, who launched a leadership challenge against Schumer.

“I absolutely stand with Schumer,” Fetterman said. “I’m gonna vote for Schumer. He helped recruit a great class and I can’t imagine why you would vote for someone like Van Hollen with no record of doing anything.”

Fetterman’s backing of Senate leadership comes as he faces a 2028 Democratic primary challenge back home in Pennsylvania. Gaza-born Philadelphian Ahmed Moor, a member of the Democratic Socialists of America, recently announced his candidacy on the “Breaking Points” podcast, where co-host Emily Jashinsky asked how Fetterman’s shift from a progressive platform to what she called “pro-status quo bipartisanship” has played with voters. RELATED: Scrap Carriers, Bury Wires: Pennsylvania Democrat Pitches Radical Shift In 2028 To Unseat Sen. John Fetterman

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Pennsylvania Sen. Fetterman

Moor largely declined to focus on the incumbent, saying, “I think John Fetterman’s story’s over. I intend to be the next senator from Pennsylvania in 2028, whatever comes next and won’t be John Fetterman.”

Instead, Moor pitched a platform centered on cutting what he described as a bloated military budget—calling aircraft carriers and the F-35 program “obsolete” in the age of drone warfare—and redirecting defense funds toward burying the nation’s power lines and building a smart, battery-backed electrical grid. According to Moor, investing in climate resilience would create a new export industry and help the U.S. compete economically with China while superseding traditional left-right political divides.

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Pennsylvania Sen. Fetterman Backs Schumer For Majority Leader, Rips “No Record Of Doing Anything” Van Hollen

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