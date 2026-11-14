Scrap Carriers, Bury Wires: Pennsylvania Democrat Pitches Radical Shift In 2028 To Unseat Sen. John Fetterman

Pennsylvania Sen. John Fetterman

A Gaza-born Philadelphian is taking aim at one of Washington’s biggest budget items in a bid to unseat U.S. Sen. John Fetterman. Ahmed Moor, a member of the Democratic Socialists of America, announced his 2028 Democratic primary challenge during an interview on the “Breaking Points” podcast, pitching a platform that trades expensive military hardware for buried power lines and a modernized electrical grid.

Early in the conversation, podcast co-host Emily Jashinsky pressed Moor on Fetterman’s political trajectory. She noted that the incumbent senator won office on a progressive, anti-establishment platform before pivoting toward what she described as a “pro-status quo bipartisanship,” and asked how that shift has played out across Pennsylvania.

Moor waved off the question, declaring that Fetterman’s political chapter has already closed. “I’m not answering your question directly just because I think John Fetterman’s story’s over,” Moor said. “I intend to be the next senator from Pennsylvania in 2028, whatever comes next and won’t be John Fetterman. So I’m not going to talk about him too much.”

Rather than dwelling on the incumbent, Moor argued that Washington routinely mistakes the “aesthetics of bipartisanship” for a genuine commitment to the national interest. In his view, foreign and domestic policy are two sides of the same ledger—every dollar spent on overseas commitments or costly defense contracts is a dollar pulled directly away from American schools and local infrastructure.

Ahmed Moor (Breaking Points)

A father of three young daughters, Moor emphasized that he takes national security seriously, but contended that modern defense does not require a trillion-dollar military budget. He pointed to recent conflicts in the Middle East and Eastern Europe as evidence that legacy American weapons systems are losing their edge against low-cost technology.

“I’m going to propose that, you know, the F-35 program is obsolete,” Moor stated. “The aircraft carriers, which are so expensive to build and maintain, are obsolete in a world in which Iran has held off the greatest superpower that’s ever existed through the use of unmanned aerial vehicles, drones, or where Ukraine has forestalled a Russian invasion, despite, you know, 10 times the numbers on the battlefield through cheap UAVs as well.”

To pay for domestic priorities, Moor proposed retooling the military around modern warfare and redirecting defense dollars into what he called “climate resilience.” Citing recent tornado damage in southeastern Pennsylvania and southern New Jersey, he advocated for burying every power line in the country and building a smart electrical grid backed by large-scale battery arrays.

Moor framed that massive infrastructure push not just as an environmental necessity, but as an economic strategy to compete with China—and a practical way to build a new American export industry that rises above traditional left-right political divides.

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Scrap Carriers, Bury Wires: Pennsylvania Democrat Pitches Radical Shift In 2028 To Unseat Sen. John Fetterman