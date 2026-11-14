Isidra Hernandez, OCJ

Flies swarming a heavy garbage bag near an apartment complex trash compactor triggered a murder investigation that ended with a Florida mother behind bars—and a 3-year-old girl providing investigators with a haunting clue.

Orlando police arrested Isidra Bautista Hernandez on Monday, Nov. 9, charging her with second-degree murder in the death of Eugenio Sixto Sanchez Martinez. While Hernandez referred to Martinez as her husband, police noted the two were not legally married.

The case unfolded after two maintenance workers spotted the suspicious bag and feared human remains were inside, according to a criminal complaint. When officers arrived and opened the bag, they discovered a human arm and immediately taped off the area.

“The decedent was tied with an orange extension cord and wrapped in 3 black trash bags and a dark blue laundry bag,” police wrote in the complaint. “He was clothed in only green camo shorts.”

Searching the nearby trash compactor, officers pulled out another bag filled with blood-stained mail. The address on the envelopes pointed detectives straight to a unit inside the very same complex.

Police Lights (File)

Inside the apartment, investigators found blood spattered on the walls, a couch, and several household items. They also recovered Hernandez’s EBT card alongside Martinez’s driver’s license, confirming the identity of the man left by the compactor.

As detectives worked the scene, a woman walked up and told them her mother had been babysitting Hernandez’s two children, ages 1 and 3. While watching the kids, the woman said, the 3-year-old girl suddenly began crying, mimicked a slicing motion with her hands, and said, “mama cut papa.” According to the witness, the toddler also talked about “blood” and “trash.”

Officers detained Hernandez as soon as she returned home from work. During questioning, Hernandez claimed she and Martinez had gotten into a violent fight, alleging he choked her while gripping a knife.

Police noted in the complaint that Hernandez changed her story multiple times before eventually claiming she managed to disarm Martinez and made a slashing motion toward him.

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Florida Toddler’s Chilling Words Help Crack Trash Compactor Murder Case