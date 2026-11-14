Maria Duarte

A Miami psychologist who used her clinical skills to befriend and exploit a troubled 15-year-old girl has been convicted of multiple sex offenses, though a jury stopped short of finding her guilty of human trafficking.

Maria Duarte was convicted of lewd and lascivious exhibition and committing an unnatural and lascivious act. During the trial, prosecutors laid out a disturbing timeline of how Duarte had sex in front of the teenager and pressured her into sexual encounters with adult men—including Duarte’s own boyfriend, Jason Mojica.

Both Mojica and a second man involved in the case previously pleaded guilty to having sex with the minor and took the witness stand against Duarte. Mojica is already behind bars, serving a seven-year prison sentence.

The case dates back to August 2024, when Duarte first struck up a conversation with the girl while the teen was walking her dog outside a Miami hotel. Recognizing that the teenager came from a troubled home, Duarte allegedly used her psychology background to build a false sense of security before taking advantage of her.

Jail (Unsplash)

“She felt like she wasn’t alone, that someone cared about her,” prosecutor Justin Funck told the court, according to WTVJ.

Once that trust was locked in, prosecutors said, the relationship took a dark turn. “The defendant used that 15-year-old girl to lure men to the hotel where they had sex and did drugs,” Funck told jurors.

Duarte’s defense attorneys pushed back against the narrative of manipulation, arguing throughout the trial that the teenager willingly participated in the encounters with the men.

The verdict marks an immediate end to Duarte’s freedom and career. Previously out on house arrest during the court proceedings, she was ordered to report straight to jail, and state officials have stripped her of her professional licenses. She is scheduled to return to court for sentencing in January.

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Florida Psychologist Faces Jail After Jury Convicts Her Of Exploiting Teen, Clears Her Of Trafficking