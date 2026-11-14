Traffic Alert

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. – Drivers across Pinellas County should plan for extra travel time during the week of November 15 through November 21, 2026, as state transportation crews roll out a mix of overnight work, daytime closures, and ongoing 24-hour traffic shifts.

According to the Florida Department of Transportation District 7, nighttime commuters will see the first impacts starting Sunday, November 15. Westbound lanes on Gandy Boulevard (SR 694) at I-275 will close from 8 p.m. Sunday until 5:30 a.m. Monday, November 16.

Also beginning Sunday night, crews will close lanes along US 19 between SR 580 (Main Street) and SR 586 (Curlew Road) from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m., running each night through Thursday, November 19. A similar Sunday-through-Thursday night schedule applies to SR 60 (Court Street) at Ewing Avenue, where lanes will shut down between 9 p.m. and 6 a.m.

Daytime drivers will encounter several work zones starting Monday, November 16, and continuing through Friday, November 20. Between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. each day, lane closures will affect SR 687 (4th Street North) from SR 694 (Gandy Boulevard) to I-275.

Road Work, Lane Closures (Unsplash)

Two separate stretches of SR 682 (Pinellas Bayway) will also experience 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekday closures: one at Dolphin Cay Lane/Landings Drive, and another running from Dolphin Cay Lane/Landings Drive to the Pinellas Bayway Toll Plaza. Meanwhile, crews on SR 694 (Park Boulevard) will close lanes from 60th Way to 59th Street N between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Several long-term, around-the-clock restrictions remain active throughout the county as well. Eastbound lanes on SR 586 (Curlew Road) from McMullen Booth Road to Tampa Road are closed 24 hours a day and are expected to stay that way through late 2026.

Over at the 62nd Avenue S Bridge across Maximo Channel, continuous 24-hour lane closures are also scheduled through late 2026, though a temporary traffic signal is keeping two-way traffic moving over the span. Finally, motorists traveling along 62nd Avenue N approaching and under the I-275 overpass will find the right lane closed in both directions around the clock until roughly December 2026.

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