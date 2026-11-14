Red Ocean At Sunset (Unsplash)

State wildlife officials confirmed this week that bloom-level concentrations of red tide have formed in parts of Northwest Florida, bringing reports of dead fish along the coast.

Over the past seven days, water samples collected across the Florida Panhandle detected the red tide organism, Karenia brevis, 20 times. Four of those samples—taken in Bay and Gulf counties—reached bloom concentrations, which scientists define as having more than 100,000 cells per liter of water. Several suspected red tide-related fish kills were reported to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission’s (FWC) Fish Kill Hotline and local partners in those same two counties.

Despite the elevated levels in the water, state officials noted that no red tide-related respiratory irritation was reported anywhere in Florida over the past week.

Beyond the blooms in Bay and Gulf counties, water testing across Northwest Florida revealed varying levels of the organism. Gulf County recorded readings ranging from very low to high, while Bay County saw background to medium levels. Further west, Walton County registered low concentrations, and Escambia County showed only background amounts.

Biologist lowers a Van Dorn sampler to collect water sample in the Gulf of America. (FWC)

Researchers with the University of South Florida and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) have been using satellite imagery to monitor nearshore and offshore conditions, though heavy cloud cover over the past few days has blocked clear views of the bloom area.

Further south, Karenia brevis appeared in just three samples in Southwest Florida, all at background concentrations. Those samples were gathered from Sarasota County and in offshore waters near Pinellas and Collier counties. Water testing along Florida’s East Coast turned up no signs of the organism.

Looking ahead over the next three-and-a-half days, computer models from the USF-FWC Collaboration for Prediction of Red Tides show surface waters moving southeast from Okaloosa County down to Citrus County, while shifting south to southwest between Hernando and northern Monroe counties. Deeper subsurface currents along the Gulf Coast are expected to push mainly southeast from Walton County to northern Monroe County.

For ongoing updates, the public can check NOAA’s Gulf Coast Harmful Algal Blooms Forecast. The FWC plans to release its next red tide status report on Friday, November 20.

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Red Tide Bloom Hits Bay And Gulf Counties As Fish Kills Surface Along Florida’s Panhandle