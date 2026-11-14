MCSO

A Ponce Inlet man faces a mandatory court appearance after a marine deputy caught him harvesting protected queen conch near Bahia Honda State Park on Friday evening.

Lower Keys Marine Deputy Luis Guiardinu was patrolling the waters off the state park around 6 p.m. on Nov. 13, 2026, when he spotted 39-year-old Derek Martin Briggs spearfishing. During the encounter, Guiardinu saw Briggs harvesting queen conch.

When questioned about the activity, Briggs first denied taking anything from the water. Moments later, however, he warned the deputy that he was “not going to like what he was going find” inside a nearby bucket.

Guiardinu checked the bucket and discovered two live queen conch inside. Following the discovery, the deputy issued Briggs a mandatory notice to appear in court.

Florida Boating, Fishing (File)

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‘Not Going To Like What You Find’: Spearfishing Stop In Florida Keys Nets Illegal Conch Citation