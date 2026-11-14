The victim: Gregory Errol Homola and The killer: Vicente Torres-Vasquez

Nine days after walking out of an Illinois state prison on parole, a man convicted of killing a U.S. Marine Corps veteran in a drunk driving crash found himself back in handcuffs—this time held by federal immigration authorities.

On Wednesday, November 11, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers tracked down and arrested Vicente Torres-Vasquez in the Chicago area. According to the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS), state prison officials had released him on November 2 without alerting federal agents, despite an active immigration detainer requesting that he be turned over to federal custody.

The arrest marks the latest chapter in a legal saga that stretches back more than two decades across multiple state lines and border checkpoints.

For Torres-Vasquez, a Mexican national living in the country illegally, trouble with the law began long before the fatal crash. He had already been arrested four separate times for driving under the influence, racking up three convictions. His immigration file was equally thick: federal records show he crossed the border illegally through Arizona twice in March 2004, accepting voluntary departures both times, before slipping back into the country at an unknown location. By November 2010, an immigration judge had issued him a final order of removal.

Less than a year later, on July 24, 2011, Torres-Vasquez got behind the wheel while intoxicated in Wauconda, Illinois. He crashed into a motorcycle ridden by 55-year-old Gregory Errol Homola, a Marine Corps veteran, killing him. Two women traveling in another car were also injured in the wreck.

Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin

A judge sentenced Torres-Vasquez to 25 years in prison in 2012 after he was convicted of aggravated driving under the influence causing death and two counts of aggravated driving under the influence causing great bodily injury.

While he served his time at the Illinois River Correctional Center in Canton, ICE lodged an immigration detainer on January 16, 2017. When prison officials transferred him to the Stateville Correctional Center in Crest Hill on March 3, 2026, to prepare for his upcoming parole, federal agents filed a second detainer. However, DHS officials stated that Stateville authorities declined to honor the request and let him walk free earlier this month.

In a Friday announcement confirming the arrest, Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin sharply criticized Illinois leaders, including Governor J.B. Pritzker, over the state’s refusal to coordinate with federal immigration enforcement.

“This illegal alien was sentenced to 25 years in prison after killing a man while drunk behind the wheel. When ICE lodged a detainer ahead of his release on parole, sanctuary politicians in J.B. Pritzker’s Illinois refused to cooperate with us and released him without notifying ICE,” Mullin said. “Thankfully, the brave patriots of ICE managed to arrest this killer anyway, and he will now be deported from our country. These heartless sanctuary politicians need to stop prioritizing political power over the safety of their constituents. They owe it to the Angel Families to work with us so that we can prevent any more American lives from being lost to illegal alien crime.”

Federal officials used the announcement to draw attention to a broader clash between DHS and local authorities in Illinois, pointing to a string of other high-profile arrests over the past two years.

Jail (Unsplash)

In August, for instance, ICE agents in Mokena arrested a Jordanian national just two days after Will County officials released him despite a federal detainer; he had been taken into custody for possessing eight Molotov cocktails. A month earlier, in July 2025, agents arrested a Mexican national in Lake County after local officials released him following charges that he hid the body of 37-year-old Megan Bos on his property.

The department also listed several other violent cases across the state where ICE had lodged detainers or made arrests, including a Venezuelan national accused of kidnapping and sexually assaulting a 9-year-old girl in Kane County in June, and a former Venezuelan teacher arrested the same month in connection with a December 2024 Chicago house party shooting that left three people dead.

Other cases cited by DHS included a Venezuelan man charged in the March fatal shooting of 18-year-old Loyola student Sheridan Gorman, a Nicaraguan man arrested in October 2025 for a sexual assault in Chicago, and a Venezuelan man accused in September 2025 of killing a man in Cook County and burying the body in concrete. Federal officials also noted the October 2025 arrest of a Montenegrin national who was working as a sworn officer for the Hanover Park Police Department, as well as a January 2025 drunk driving crash in Urbana involving a Guatemalan national that killed 20-year-old Katie Abraham—a case that prompted the launch of Operation Midway Blitz later that year.

Torres-Vasquez remains in ICE custody as federal authorities move forward with deportation proceedings.

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Feds Arrest Man Convicted In 2011 Fatal DUI Following Illinois Prison Release