Julio Cesar Vazquez Hernandez

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security issued a statement on Friday criticizing California’s sanctuary policies after local officials in San Diego released a Mexican national who federal authorities say is an admitted gang member.

According to the federal agency, the San Diego County Sheriff’s Office arrested Julio Cesar Vazquez Hernandez on November 5 on charges of domestic violence and violating a restraining order. Following the arrest, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement lodged an immigration detainer with the San Diego Central Jail, requesting that local authorities hold Hernandez rather than release him.

Federal officials stated that Hernandez, who entered the United States illegally at an unknown date and location, is an active member of the Logan Heights Gang. His prior record includes a conviction for driving under the influence, alongside previous arrests for robbery, theft, assault with a deadly weapon, and participating in a criminal street gang. Despite the federal request, San Diego jail officials declined to honor the detainer and released Hernandez. DHS noted that he remains at large.

Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin condemned the decision, arguing that state and local policies limiting cooperation with federal immigration agents put residents at risk.

Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin

“Time and time again, sanctuary politicians openly and recklessly choose to endanger their constituents by releasing illegal aliens into their communities,” Mullin said in the release. “Despite ICE lodging a detainer, San Diego sanctuary politicians released this illegal alien gang member from Mexico whose criminal history includes domestic violence, driving under the influence, and assault with a deadly weapon. If sanctuary politicians put an end to these heartless policies and started working with us, we could make their communities safe again. It’s no coincidence that 7 out of the top 10 safest cities in the country cooperate with ICE.”

In its Friday announcement, DHS linked Hernandez’s release to a broader critique of California Governor Gavin Newsom’s administration and the state’s sanctuary laws, which generally restrict local law enforcement from using resources to assist federal immigration enforcement. The agency listed more than a dozen other cases over the past two years involving undocumented immigrants arrested or convicted of violent crimes, fatal drunk-driving crashes, and drug trafficking in California.

The department also pointed to several out-of-state incidents, including fatal commercial truck crashes in Ohio, Oregon, and Florida, as well as a drug-smuggling arrest in Indiana. Federal officials noted that the suspects in those cases had previously obtained commercial driver’s licenses through the California Department of Motor Vehicles. Another cited case involved a suspect arrested for murder in Utah who had previously been released from California jails twice despite ICE detainers.

California state officials and the San Diego County Sheriff’s Office did not immediately respond to the federal statement in the release. Under California law, specifically Senate Bill 54, local law enforcement agencies are generally prohibited from holding individuals solely on civil immigration detainers unless the person has been convicted of certain serious or violent felonies specified under state statute.

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Federal Officials Criticize California Release Of Gang Member With Criminal History