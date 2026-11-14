Attorney General Todd Blanche

U.S. Attorney General Todd Blanche drew a sharp constitutional line against incoming congressional Democrats, warning that newly elected lawmakers are overstepping their authority by “acting like prosecutors” as they prepare to investigate President Donald Trump and his allies.

Appearing on Fox News’ “Life, Liberty & Levin” on Saturday, Blanche pushed back on Democratic calls for sweeping inquiries and potential impeachment proceedings. Host Mark Levin kicked off the discussion by pointing to the constitutional separation of powers, asking whether Congress is allowed to operate like a courtroom or a prosecutor’s office.

Blanche wasted no time agreeing, zeroing in on incoming freshman lawmakers who are preparing to take their seats on Capitol Hill.

“What you’ve heard—that these incoming freshmen, and some of them are brand new to Congress, so hopefully they’ll learn—is they’re acting like prosecutors,” Blanche said. “They’re acting like they’re going to cut subpoenas left and right, and they’re going to investigate, and they’re going to have a trial and a conviction, and that’s absolutely not their job. That’s never been their job.”

Attorney General, Todd Blanche, holds a press briefing in the Rose Garden of the White House, Tuesday, September 15, 2026. (Official White House Photo by Cashen Turner)

While Blanche recognized that lawmakers have a legitimate role in reviewing executive branch actions, he argued that recent Democratic rhetoric crosses the line from standard oversight into political prosecution. “They can conduct oversight, and if they have to investigate as part of the oversight process, so be it,” Blanche added. “But that’s not the rhetoric we’re hearing right now from these guys.”

Levin framed the looming standoff by drawing on his own history in the Reagan Justice Department, where he served as chief of staff to former Attorney General Edwin Meese. Recalling a period when Meese faced two simultaneous independent counsel probes, Levin told Blanche he is stepping into a political “hot seat” and urged him to “be tough and do the right thing”.

The exchange comes as House Democrats prepare to take control of the chamber following the midterm elections, setting the stage for high-stakes clashes between Capitol Hill and the Justice Department.

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‘Not Their Job’: Attorney General Todd Blanche Fires Back At Incoming Democrats Over Subpoena Threats