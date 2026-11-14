The Murdaugh Family

Convicted fraudster Alex Murdaugh is back in a South Carolina courtroom, and his lawyers want a do-over before his April retrial even begins. On Friday, Murdaugh’s defense team asked a judge to throw out the original murder indictments charging him with killing his wife and younger son, arguing that the state’s lead investigator fed false information to the grand jury.

Murdaugh, 58, already had his 2023 murder convictions and life sentence overturned by the South Carolina Supreme Court after justices ruled a court clerk improperly influenced jurors against him. Now, his attorneys are attacking the very foundation of the case, though tossing the indictments might not actually delay his upcoming April retrial. Prosecutors can simply take the case to a new grand jury for fresh charges—a move Murdaugh’s lawyers say they won’t try to block.

Judge Debra McCaslin didn’t rule from the bench on Friday, promising a written decision next week. However, one of her final questions before adjourning offered a major hint at which way she might be leaning.

“If you had to go back to the grand jury, could you have it all done and ready to go by April 5th?” McCaslin asked prosecutor Creighton Waters.

“Your honor, I’m always working ahead,” Waters replied.

Murdaugh Sentenced

If McCaslin tosses the indictments, it will deal another blow to the reputation of former State Law Enforcement Division agent David Owen, the chief investigator on the case. Owen abruptly retired in 2024, just months after being named State Law Enforcement Officer of the Year. Last year, a judge threw out a separate murder case Owen handled after learning the agent never told prosecutors or defense lawyers that the victim’s mother had reported a recent suicide threat from her daughter—who ultimately died by that exact method.

In Murdaugh’s case, prosecutors noted that all of the contested reports and evidence were properly handed over to the defense before the 2023 trial.

Prosecutors maintain that Murdaugh fatally shot his wife, Maggie, and son, Paul, on the family’s South Carolina Lowcountry estate in 2021 to buy himself sympathy and time before his multi-million-dollar financial crimes came to light. While Murdaugh is serving decades in prison after admitting in court to stealing from clients, committing insurance fraud, and battling a longtime opioid addiction, he continues to insist he is not a killer.

During Friday’s hearing, defense lawyers zeroed in on two major inaccuracies Owen presented to the Colleton County grand jury. First, Owen testified that blood spatter was found on the T-shirt Murdaugh wore the night of the murders. In reality, an earlier state lab report found no bloodstains on the shirt, and prosecutors never introduced any such evidence at trial. Second, Owen told grand jurors that guns loaded with the exact combination of buckshot and large birdshot used to kill Paul Murdaugh were found all over the family’s property, which defense lawyers said was flatly untrue.

Judge’s Gavel (Unsplash)

The grand jury did hear plenty of other damaging evidence, including a cellphone video Paul Murdaugh recorded just minutes before he was killed. Alex Murdaugh’s voice is clearly heard in the background near the dog kennels where the bodies were found, directly contradicting his initial alibi that he was nowhere near the scene.

Even so, defense attorney Jim Griffin argued that Owen’s false claim about blood spatter was the only piece of evidence that truly placed Murdaugh at the scene at the exact moment of the shootings.

“A phone call doesn’t put him there. The video doesn’t put him there,” Griffin told the court. “The blood from his murdered son sprang through the air — it’s raining back on him — puts him there.”

“What we’re asking, your honor, is to reboot — go back to square one,” Griffin added.

Prosecutors pushed back, writing in court papers that “a single mistake is not bad faith” and pointing to the mountain of remaining evidence. Along with the kennel video, Owen briefed the grand jury on Murdaugh’s crushing debts, missing family firearms that matched the murder weapons, and the imminent collapse of his law firm thefts.

“This is what the agent understood at the time,” Waters said in court. “And it’s ultimately not something that would cause a substantial effect on the grand jury or cast grave doubt when we look at all the other evidence that was presented.”

Murdaugh’s legal team continues to hammer on the lack of physical forensic evidence linking him to the killings, emphasizing that investigators never recovered the high-powered murder weapons and found neither blood nor DNA on Murdaugh or his clothes despite the close-range nature of the shootings.

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Did A South Carolina Investigator’s False Testimony Taint The Alex Murdaugh Murder Charges?