Senator Elissa Slotkin: Live Recording of America, Actually!

Sen. Elissa Slotkin (D-MI) has a blunt message for fellow Democrats still arguing over ideological labels: stop it.

Speaking with reporters on Friday, the Michigan Democrat dismissed ongoing friction between the centrist and progressive wings of her party, arguing that internal debates miss the economic reality facing voters after the 2024 and 2026 elections.

“The message that was sent so extremely clear on election night was that people are desperate to know whether there’s going to be an American middle class in this country and whether they’re going to be able to be in it,” Slotkin said.

She did not hold back when addressing lawmakers who remain fixated on intraparty divisions. Anyone spending time fighting over moderate versus progressive labels “has lost the plot,” Slotkin said, adding that those officials “didn’t actually learn a damn thing from the election.”

To make her case, Slotkin pointed to her own working relationship with Michigan’s other Democratic senator, Abdul El-Sayed. The two campaigned side by side despite holding different views on several policy fronts.

Abdul El-Sayed

“We have more in common whether you’re a moderate or a progressive than we do separating us, and we’re going to focus on those things because that’s what the American public actually gives a crap about right now,” she told reporters. While she acknowledged that she and El-Sayed do not see eye to eye on every issue, she emphasized that both are aligned on protecting the middle class.

As the press scrum wrapped up, a reporter asked Slotkin about her timeline for an upcoming decision. Slotkin noted that she is actively weighing her options during what she described as “serious times,” suggesting an announcement could come sooner rather than later.

“I don’t think it’s a six-month decision timeline,” Slotkin said. “I think it’s shorter than that.”

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Michigan Sen. Slotkin Says Democrats Have ‘Lost The Plot’ On Moderate-Progressive Infighting