Washington Dulles International Airport (Unsplash)

Federal airspace returned to normal operations Saturday morning after a rare nationwide ground stop stranded thousands of travelers and forced more than 7,500 flight cancellations across Friday and Saturday, with federal officials blaming overloaded, decades-old telecommunications routers for the breakdown.

The Federal Aviation Administration lifted the emergency departure freeze at 8:15 p.m. Eastern Time Friday, ending an airspace lockdown that lasted more than four hours. In a social media update following the decision, the FAA stated that “before clearing flights to resume, we thoroughly tested our systems to confirm they were stable and that operations remain reliable”.

Senior government sources confirmed the national airspace was operating normally and under close monitoring as of 7:30 a.m. Eastern Time Saturday. Still, the ripple effects continued to hammer weekend travel as airlines worked to reposition out-of-place planes and flight crews.

According to flight tracking site FlightAware, Friday’s shutdown triggered more than 10,000 delays and over 4,000 cancellations. By 8:15 a.m. Eastern Time Saturday, carriers had already logged more than 3,500 additional residual cancellations, led by Delta Air Lines with 640, United Airlines with 530, and American Airlines with 488. Major hubs in Atlanta, Chicago, and New York bore the brunt of Saturday morning’s disruptions.

During a Friday night briefing, Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy attributed the crisis to an “incredibly old” air traffic control network, explaining that hardware routers became overloaded with data and began feeding inconsistent information into the system.

Miami International Airport (File)

“Because of that, we shut the system down,” Duffy said.

Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin added that introducing new security patches into the aging infrastructure appeared to overwhelm the routers. Preliminary FAA findings point to Cisco 600 series routers manufactured between 2001 and 2006. Government sources said the faulty hardware has been identified and isolated after sending out-of-sync data packets into the larger network, a malfunction that can cause static on voice lines and make controller screens flash or go black.

Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin

The disruption hit the FAA Telecommunications Infrastructure, or FTI, the communications backbone linking regional Air Route Traffic Control Centers and federal facilities. Operated by L3Harris under a contract dating back to July 2002, the network relies on legacy TDM technology that a November 2023 FAA-commissioned safety review warned was obsolete and vulnerable to cascading regional disconnects.

Duffy used Friday night’s briefing to renew calls for Congress to approve emergency funding to overhaul the nation’s aviation infrastructure.

“You will have more of them unless the American people and the Congress tell us to build,” Duffy said. Mullin argued against piecemeal fixes, stating the administration wants a full replacement of the air traffic control system at an estimated cost of $50 billion.

Earlier Friday, the sudden 3:54 p.m. Eastern Time shutdown—the first nationwide ground stop since a pilot-alerting system failed in January 2023 and the first major security-style halt since Sept. 11, 2001—sparked widespread public alarm. Mullin repeatedly sought to reassure travelers that the incident was neither a terrorist attack nor a cyberattack, and dismissed speculation linking it to a separate global Microsoft outage.

“There’s nothing completely certain right now. It doesn’t appear that way,” Mullin said when asked about potential cyberattacks or artificial intelligence glitches, adding that investigators found no digital “footprints” of a nefarious act and believe the failure was mechanically driven.

When the order took effect, roughly 3,100 airborne flights bound for U.S. airports were safely guided down by controllers. However, aviation analytics firm Cirium reported that at least 827 flights were diverted by early Friday evening, including 670 sent back to their origin airports and 157 redirected to hubs such as Washington Dulles, Los Angeles, Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky, and Nashville.

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U.S. Airspace Returns To Normal As Outdated Routers Blamed For Massive Flight Shutdown