Keith Sanders

A North Carolina man already facing fraud charges in Florida has been arrested again, accused of talking a Tallahassee lender out of roughly $230,000 to buy a boat that never existed.

Keith Sanders, 46, of Raleigh, faces one count of first-degree grand theft and one count of providing false information to a financial institution, a second-degree felony, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

Agents with the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation took Sanders into custody on Nov. 9 on a Florida warrant and booked him into the Wake County Jail.

The case started in October, when a Tallahassee financial institution reported that Sanders had taken out a fraudulent loan back in May 2024. Investigators say Sanders applied for the money to buy a boat in North Carolina. On his paperwork, he claimed he lived in Panama City and worked in Tallahassee, and he handed over a fake title for the nonexistent vessel.

Handcuffs (Unsplash)

The arrest marks the second time this year Florida authorities have charged Sanders in a similar scheme. In February 2026, FDLE agents arrested him on comparable loan-fraud allegations involving a financial institution in Perry.

The State Attorney’s Office for the 14th Judicial Circuit will prosecute the Tallahassee case.

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North Carolina Man Arrested Again In Florida Fraud Case, Accused Of Taking $230,000 Loan For Phantom Boat