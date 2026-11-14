Handcuff (File)

Twenty-three registered sexual offenders and predators are behind bars following a three-day undercover sweep aimed at catching registrants using hidden accounts on dating and gaming apps.

Authorities wrapped up the joint effort—dubbed Operation Final Match—late last week. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement’s Missing Persons and Offender Enforcement Division teamed up with the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office to track down career offenders, sexual offenders, and sexual predators living in the county who were skirting state monitoring rules.

During the sweep, investigative teams knocked on doors and conducted compliance checks with 55 identified registrants. Those checks led to the arrest of 20 sexual offenders and three sexual predators, along with the seizure of four cell phones.

Together, the 23 suspects face 91 separate registry-related charges. Investigators say the violations range from failing to report changes in home addresses, vehicles, and phone numbers to hiding email addresses and internet usernames. Several suspects also face counts for knowingly giving false information to state registries, and agents discovered one suspect had walked away from their registered home altogether.

Everyone taken into custody was booked into the St. Johns County Jail. Law enforcement officials noted that the cases remain open, meaning more charges could still be filed.

Police Lights (File)

Meanwhile, authorities are actively searching for two other men who vanished from their registered St. Johns County addresses: 31-year-old Joshua David Jacob Fulcher and 74-year-old Richard James Sawyer. Their whereabouts remain unknown.

The three sexual predators arrested during the sweep are David Miller, 57; Robert Sanzone, 50; and Derrick Speed, 46.

The 20 sexual offenders taken into custody are Kelly Brooks, 50; Charles Call, 56; Timothy Coffey, 52; Ronald Daniels, 49; Steven Englehart, 52; Carl Gansen, 43; Donavon Henderson, 42; Israel Howe, 30; Stuart Hunt, 43; Donald Keen, 62; Michael Litturi, 65; Robert Maddelena, 71; Matthew Maury, 62; Shawn McKim, 55; Carlos Robinson, 41; Earl Robinson III, 32; Brian Ruffino, 45; Thomas Selling, 42; Joshua Solana, 32; and Thomas Strickland, 34.

The Office of the State Attorney for the Seventh Judicial Circuit is handling the prosecutions.

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Florida Crackdown Nets 23 Arrests In Three-Day Online Offender Sweep