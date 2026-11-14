Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick (NBC NEWS)

House Democrats are pushing for a formal investigation into Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, alleging he failed to act after receiving a classified briefing regarding Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang’s reported ties to an alleged Chinese intelligence operative.

California Representatives Ted Lieu and Ro Khanna called for greater transparency from senior Trump administration officials in interviews with Fox News Digital, with Khanna also questioning the role of Secretary of State Marco Rubio. Neither Cabinet secretary has been formally accused of wrongdoing or indicted in connection with the matter.

Lieu, a Democrat expected to become chair of the House Democratic Caucus, argued that Lutnick’s alleged failure to intervene after being briefed on Jensen’s relationship with Alice Huang—an executive at the Singapore-based firm Megaspeed whom U.S. intelligence reportedly identified as a Chinese spy—warrants scrutiny.

“Howard Lutnick needs to be investigated over his role in Jensen Huang and the Chinese spy, we’re going to have an investigation into those allegations, that’s completely unacceptable,” Lieu told Fox News Digital.

Khanna, who serves as vice chair of the Congressional Progressive Caucus and sits on the House Select Committee on China, echoed the call for an inquiry into Lutnick and declined to rule out examining Rubio’s actions.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio

“I think we need transparency,” Khanna told Fox News Digital. “I think we need to understand what they knew.”

Pointing to Rubio’s travel schedule, Khanna added, “Rubio knew about the Chinese spy, and then got invited to the China trip. … We need to get to the bottom of this.”

While the push signals how Democrats may use their incoming House majority to scrutinize the administration’s handling of foreign intelligence threats, neither Lieu nor Khanna detailed the specific mechanisms they would use to investigate, prosecute, or seek the removal of either official.

It also remains unclear whether House Republicans will join the effort to investigate the Cabinet secretaries. However, Representative John Moolenaar, the Michigan Republican who chairs the House Select Committee on China, confirmed that Jensen Huang has agreed to brief congressional committees on the fallout from the scandal.

Moolenaar also pressed Congress to pass bipartisan export-control measures as part of the year-end national defense bill. Welcoming Jensen’s resignation from Nvidia, Moolenaar stated that the chipmaker should “never jeopardize our nation’s security by giving Chinese companies access to their most advanced chips,” and urged the firm to “change its corporate practices and appoint leadership that makes national security its top priority.”

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Democrats Demand Probe Of Lutnick And Rubio Over Nvidia Spy Allegations