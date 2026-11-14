Plane Landing. Source: Unsplash

The Federal Aviation Administration cleared airplane departures to resume Friday night, lifting a rare nationwide ground stop that lasted more than four hours and stranded travelers across the country after federal officials said outdated air traffic control systems became overloaded.

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy announced that U.S. airspace reopened at 8:15 p.m. Eastern Time following a sweeping telecommunications failure that crippled regional Air Route Traffic Control Centers. Even with the directive lifted, airlines face a slow recovery because hundreds of aircraft and flight crews were left out of position, pushing cancellations and delays well into the weekend.

“Now does that mean every flight is going to fly right now? It’s going to be slow,” Duffy said during a Friday night briefing. “So if you’re watching, you’re at an airport, check with your airline.”

The shutdown began at 3:54 p.m. Eastern Time, when the FAA issued an emergency directive freezing departures across the nation’s 5.3 million square miles of domestic airspace “due to extraordinary circumstances and for reasons of safety”. Signs of trouble had surfaced minutes earlier in Chicago, where advisories for O’Hare and Midway airports pointed to an equipment outage before the halt expanded to every air traffic control zone.

“Attention all aircraft operators, by order of the Federal Aviation Command Center all airports are ground stopped,” the federal alert read. “All departing traffic should remain ground stopped until further notice. Inbound international flights will be managed on a case-by-case basis.”

Airplane (Unsplash)

Roughly 5,000 to 5,500 aircraft are airborne over the United States during peak afternoon hours, part of a daily schedule averaging more than 44,300 flights. While controllers kept in touch with planes already in the sky to guide them down safely, the sudden closure forced widespread rerouting. According to aviation analytics firm Cirium, at least 827 flights were diverted by early Friday evening, with 670 returning to their departure airports and 157 landing at alternate hubs including Washington Dulles, Los Angeles, Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky, and Nashville. Around 11,000 flights carrying more than 1.5 million passengers had been scheduled to depart after 4 p.m. Eastern Time, compounding the ripple effects across major terminals like Boston Logan International Airport.

Passengers sat stranded on tarmacs and packed terminal gates as the hours dragged on. Jeff Dubner, a Washington attorney whose Alaska Airlines flight home from Los Angeles was already 30 minutes behind schedule and taxiing toward the runway when the order hit, said the breakdown clearly went beyond a normal travel hiccup.

“It’s frustrating,” Dubner said. “This certainly sounds like it’s going to be more than the usual run-of-the-mill delay. I look forward to finding out why.”

At the White House, Department of Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin worked to calm fears that the abrupt airspace lockdown signaled a terrorist attack similar to Sept. 11, 2001—the last time a major national ground stop occurred prior to a brief pilot-alerting system failure in January 2023. Mullin told reporters that introducing new technology into an aging air traffic control network overwhelmed the infrastructure and warned he could not rule out another outage.

Asked whether investigators could completely rule out a cyberattack or a rogue artificial intelligence glitch tied to recent FAA system updates, Mullin said officials have found no evidence of a “nefarious act”.

“There’s nothing completely certain right now. It doesn’t appear that way,” Mullin said, noting investigators have seen no digital “footprints” of an attack and believe the breakdown was “mechanically driven”.

While inbound and select international flights were cleared on a case-by-case basis during the evening, federal aviation officials and airlines urged travelers to verify their flight status directly with carriers before heading to airports as recovery efforts continue.

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FAA Lifts Nationwide Ground Stop After Overloaded Systems Spark Hours-Long Airspace Lockdown