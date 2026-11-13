SBR AR-15 Source: STNGR

Law-abiding gun owners in Florida no longer face state prosecution for owning certain short-barreled firearms without a federal tax stamp, following a cascade of federal tax cuts, court rulings, and regulatory rollbacks.

Republican Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier announced the policy shift in a post on the social media platform X, citing a recent federal court decision out of Texas and updated guidance from federal firearms regulators.

“Law-abiding Floridians may possess SBRs and SBSs without NFA registration, a tax stamp, or fear of prosecution under Florida law,” Uthmeier posted, referring to short-barreled rifles and short-barreled shotguns. “We are issuing guidance and will not defend a conviction on appeal. This office will always defend the Second Amendment rights of peaceable citizens.”

Uthmeier’s decision comes on the heels of a major enforcement change by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. In an Oct. 9 open letter and detailed FAQ sent to every federally licensed firearms dealer in the country, the ATF outlined how it would stop enforcing key provisions of the National Firearms Act (NFA) while leaving state and local laws intact.

Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier

“Effective October 9, 2026, ATF will no longer require individuals to seek ATF approval under the NFA before making or transferring short-barreled rifles, short-barreled shotguns, silencers, and ‘any other weapon[s]’ as defined in 26 U.S.C. § 5845(e),” the agency wrote in its letter to dealers. “ATF will also no longer require such items to be registered in the National Firearms Registration and Transfer Record. These policies apply uniformly to anyone otherwise subject to these requirements, not just to the plaintiffs in the litigation.”

The chain of events traces back more than a year to July 2025, when President Donald Trump signed a major reconciliation bill into law. During Senate negotiations, the parliamentarian stripped out language that would have completely removed suppressors, short-barreled rifles, short-barreled shotguns, and “any other weapon” firearms from NFA oversight.

Even so, the final legislation slashed the federal tax on those items down to $0.

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Florida Halts Prosecutions Over Short-Barreled Guns After Federal Rule Shift