US Navy (CENTCOM)

American military forces intercepted two Iranian attack drones Friday headed toward Bahrain, halting what Tehran claimed was a successful strike on a U.S. radar installation and marking the first reported Iranian drone attack on military facilities in the island nation since September.

According to the Associated Press, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) launched the drones in retaliation for what it described as an American strike on Iranian telecommunications infrastructure. Bahrain hosts the U.S. Navy’s largest installation in the Middle East.

In an official statement obtained by the IRGC-affiliated Tasnim News Agency, the Iranian military claimed its forces had hit their mark. “IRGC Aerospace Force fighters targeted and destroyed the early-warning radar of the invading Americans on the island of Bahrain a few hours ago, in response to the enemy’s aerial aggression against a telecommunications tower in Sirik,” the statement read.

U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) quickly pushed back on that account. In a post on X, CENTCOM directly addressed Tehran’s version of events: “CLAIM: Today, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said it attacked a ‘U.S. early-warning radar’ in Bahrain.”

A U.S. Air Force F-16 fighter jet takes off from a base in the Middle East. (CENTCOM)

“FACT: The IRGC launched two one-way attack drones toward Bahrain and both were shot down by U.S. forces. There were no injuries or damage,” CENTCOM added.

The exchange comes after weeks of covert U.S. strikes against Iran ahead of the midterm elections, alongside stalled peace talks between Washington and Tehran brokered by Qatar.

Tehran has repeatedly stated that continued American military operations would draw a response, and the IRGC used its statement to Tasnim News Agency to issue a broader threat regarding regional waterways.

“This constitutes a serious warning to the aggressor enemy to put an end to its aerial provocations and oil smuggling in the Strait of Hormuz,” the IRGC said. “If violations and aggressions are repeated, the IRGC Aerospace Force is on full alert to respond without geographical limits.”

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U.S. Forces Shoot Down Two Iranian Attack Drones Aimed At Bahrain