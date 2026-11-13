Basma Al Hassan

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. – Basma Al Hassan has been located, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office.

ORIGINAL ARTICLE: The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help finding an 81-year-old woman who went missing from her Safety Harbor home on Friday afternoon.

According to the sheriff’s office, Basma Al Hassan was last seen around 3 p.m. on Nov. 13 at her residence on 20 Harbor Oaks Circle.

Deputies issued a local Silver Alert for Hassan and entered her into the Florida Crime Information Center database as a missing and endangered adult. Officials noted that she suffers from memory issues, raising concerns for her safety.

Hassan is described as approximately 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighing about 108 pounds. She has gray hair and brown eyes. At the time she disappeared, she was wearing a blue dress and using a blue walker.

Police Lights (File)

Add The Tampa Free Press As A Preferred Source On Google

Please make a small donation to the Tampa Free Press to help sustain independent journalism. Your contribution enables us to continue delivering high-quality, local, and national news coverage.

Florida Silver Alert Canceled, 81-Year-Old Missing Woman Located