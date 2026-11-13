Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin

Department of Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin said Friday afternoon that federal investigators cannot rule out a cyberattack or an artificial intelligence intrusion as the cause of a sweeping telecommunications outage that forced the Federal Aviation Administration to ground all departing flights across the United States.

Speaking outside the White House shortly after 5 p.m., Mullin sought to calm public anxiety as travelers compared the sudden nationwide lockdown to the aftermath of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks. While DHS has been flooded with calls asking if the country is under a terror attack, Mullin emphasized that every plane in the air is accounted for and safely landing.

“There’s no reason for the public to be afraid or scared for your loved ones,” Mullin told reporters. “This isn’t another 9/11. I just can’t repeat that enough. People are making that assumption because that’s the last time we had a nationwide ground stoppage. This is a telecommunication outage. This is much different.”

Still, Mullin acknowledged that federal officials are keeping every possibility on the table—including malicious hacking or issues tied to a new FAA AI traffic control rollout—while the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) and aviation technicians investigate.

“We’re not ruling out anything at this point,” Mullin said. “You always got to assume that as many cyberattacks that take place that you make that assumption, so—but as of right now, that’s not known.” He also dismissed suggestions that the aviation disruption was connected to Microsoft’s service issues on Thursday, calling them separate matters.

Airplane Flying (File)

The emergency directive hit U.S. airspace at 3:54 p.m. Eastern Time, freezing departures at every airport across the country’s 5.3 million square miles of domestic airspace. According to FAA operational figures, roughly 5,000 to 5,500 planes are airborne over the U.S. at any given moment during peak afternoon hours, part of a daily schedule averaging more than 44,300 flights.

“Attention all aircraft operators, by order of the Federal Aviation Command Center all airports are ground stopped,” the federal alert stated. “All departing traffic should remain ground stopped until further notice. Inbound international flights will be managed on a case-by-case basis.”

Mullin explained that backup communication redundancies have allowed air traffic controllers to stay in touch with airborne aircraft and guide them down safely, noting that two undisclosed regions inside the U.S. are still communicating normally.

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy confirmed on X that the outage affected all Air Route Traffic Control Centers, which manage high-altitude flights between airports, and Mullin noted that Duffy and President Donald Trump were immediately briefed and coordinating the multi-agency response.

Signs of trouble first surfaced minutes before the nationwide halt when an advisory for Chicago O’Hare International Airport cited an equipment outage. Major East Coast hubs quickly felt the backup, with Boston Logan International Airport confirming all outbound flights were delayed.

“We are monitoring the situation and working with the FAA and our airline partners. Passengers should check with their airlines for the latest flight updates,” Boston airport officials wrote in a statement.

Mullin warned travelers not to expect an immediate fix, saying that bringing communication systems back online and clearing the backlog of grounded flights “isn’t going to just be resolved and turned around within the hour.” Prior to Friday, the last nationwide ground stop occurred in January 2023 following a malfunction in the FAA’s pilot-alerting system, and before that, after Sept. 11, 2001.

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“Not Another 9/11” DHS Secretary Refuses To Rule Out Cyberattack Or AI Glitch In Nationwide Flight Shutdown