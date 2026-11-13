Pinellas Park Bank Robbery Suspect

PINELLAS PARK, Fla. – Detectives are asking for the public’s help to track down a suspect who robbed a Pinellas Park bank in broad daylight on Friday afternoon.

Officers with the Pinellas Park Police Department responded to the Wells Fargo Bank at 7100 US Highway 19 North just before 1 p.m. on November 13 after receiving a report of a robbery. According to investigators, the suspect walked into the branch and handed over a note demanding cash.

The suspect implied having a weapon during the encounter, though bank employees never actually saw one. After grabbing roughly $350 in cash, the individual walked out of the building. Nobody inside the bank was hurt.

Witnesses last spotted the suspect heading south on foot along the west sidewalk of US Highway 19, just south of 70th Avenue North.

Police Lights (File)

Police have released a surveillance photo of the suspect and are urging anyone who recognizes the individual or has details about the case to come forward. Investigators warned residents not to approach or confront the suspect if spotted.

Anyone with information can reach the Pinellas Park Police Department directly at (727) 369-7864 and reference case number PP26-77345.

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Police Hunt Suspect After Midday Wells Fargo Bank Robbery In Pinellas Park