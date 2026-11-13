Jeriah Ramirez

POLK COUNTY, Fla. – A three-month joint narcotics investigation in Polk County ended in early November with the arrest of a 21-year-old Winter Haven man and the seizure of more than two pounds of cocaine and methamphetamine combined.

Deputies with the Polk County Sheriff’s Office took Jeriah Ramirez into custody on Nov. 4 on an arrest warrant, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement. He was booked into the Polk County Jail following an inquiry that began in August 2026.

During the course of the investigation, state agents and local deputies ran controlled operations targeting drug trafficking activity linked to Ramirez. Authorities reported seizing a total of 15 ounces of cocaine and one pound of methamphetamine over the three-month span.

Ramirez now faces several felony charges, including one count each of trafficking in cocaine over 200 grams, trafficking in methamphetamine over 200 grams, and trafficking in cocaine over 28 grams. Investigators also charged him with two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia and two counts of possession of a structure or vehicle known to traffic drugs.

Police Lights (File)

“FDLE remains committed to disrupting drug trafficking operations and keeping dangerous drugs out of Florida communities,” the agency stated in its release announcing the arrest.

The State Attorney’s Office for the 10th Judicial Circuit is handling the prosecution.

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Winter Haven Man Charged With Drug Trafficking After Three-Month Polk County Investigation