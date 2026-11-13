Current Flights (Flight Aware)

Thousands of aircraft already in the skies over the United States continued flying toward their destinations Friday afternoon even as the Federal Aviation Administration ordered an immediate nationwide ground stop, freezing every departing flight on the ground.

According to FAA operational figures, roughly 5,500 planes are in U.S. airspace at any given moment during peak afternoon hours, part of an average daily schedule of more than 44,300 flights. While planes already airborne stayed under the guidance of air traffic controllers, the emergency directive barred any new domestic traffic from taking off across the country’s 5.3 million square miles of domestic airspace.

“Attention all aircraft operators, by order of the Federal Aviation Command Center all airports are ground stopped,” the federal alert stated. “All departing traffic should remain ground stopped until further notice. Inbound international flights will be managed on a case-by-case basis.”

Federal officials initially said only that the order was imposed “due to extraordinary circumstances and for reasons of safety,” without giving specifics. Minutes before the nationwide halt took effect, a separate advisory focused on Chicago O’Hare International Airport pointed to an equipment outage while noting that departures were affected across every air traffic control zone in the nation. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy later stated on X that the ground stop followed a communication issue impacting all Air Route Traffic Control Centers, which manage high-altitude en route flights between airports.

Miami International Airport (File)

Major hubs along the East Coast immediately began feeling the ripple effects as inbound planes landed and outbound jets stacked up on tarmacs. Boston Logan International Airport confirmed it was subject to the emergency order and warned travelers that delays applied to all departures.

“We are monitoring the situation and working with the FAA and our airline partners. Passengers should check with their airlines for the latest flight updates,” Boston airport officials wrote in a statement.

Nationwide ground stops are exceptionally rare in American aviation. Friday’s shutdown marks the first time the FAA has halted flights across the entire country since January 2023, when a key pilot-alerting computer system malfunctioned. Before that, the last nationwide ground stop took place following the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.

FAA technicians are investigating the communication issue, and federal authorities have not yet announced when grounded flights will be cleared to depart.

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Thousands Of Planes Remain Airborne As FAA Locks Down U.S. Departures