Miami International Airport (File)

The Federal Aviation Administration ordered a sweeping nationwide ground stop on Friday afternoon, effectively freezing departing air traffic across the entire United States.

Federal officials cited “extraordinary circumstances and for reasons of safety” when issuing the emergency directive, which applies to every airport in the country. While domestic departures are at a complete standstill, the FAA noted that inbound international flights will still be handled on a case-by-case basis.

“Attention all aircraft operators, by order of the Federal Aviation Command Center all airports are ground stopped,” the federal alert read. “All departing traffic should remain ground stopped until further notice.”

The first signs of trouble appeared just minutes before the nationwide order went out. An earlier advisory initially focused on Chicago O’Hare International Airport, attributing the halt to an equipment outage. However, that same message quickly clarified that the disruption actually extended to departures leaving from every air traffic control zone across the nation.

Airplane (Unsplash)

Major hubs along the East Coast immediately began feeling the ripple effects. Boston Logan International Airport confirmed it was operating under the emergency mandate, warning travelers that delays applied to all outbound flights.

“We are monitoring the situation and working with the FAA and our airline partners,” Boston airport officials said in a public statement. “Passengers should check with their airlines for the latest flight updates.”

Federal aviation authorities have not yet provided a timeline for when normal flight operations might resume, leaving travelers nationwide waiting at gates until further notice.

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FAA Halts All U.S. Airline Departures In Rare Nationwide Ground Stop