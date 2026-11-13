Thomas Overton

Six days before Thomas M. Overton is scheduled to be put to death, the Florida Supreme Court shut the door on his final state-level appeals Friday, clearing the way for his November 19 execution.

Overton has spent more than two decades fighting his death sentences for the 1991 murders of Susan and Michael MacIvor in the Florida Keys. After Gov. Ron DeSantis recently signed a death warrant setting Overton’s execution date, his attorneys filed a flurry of last-minute motions—demanding state records, claiming actual innocence, and challenging the constitutionality of Florida’s death penalty system. On Friday, the justices rejected every argument, issuing an immediate mandate and barring any requests for a rehearing.

The ruling brings the legal saga full circle to a crime that haunted the Keys for years before a break in a completely separate case cracked it open.

Late on August 21, 1991, Susan and Michael MacIvor went home from a childbirth class; Susan was eight months pregnant with their first child, a boy. Neither was ever seen alive again. The next day, investigators walked into a scene of calculated brutality. Michael had been beaten and strangled in the living room, his head wrapped in masking tape with a sock stuffed over his eyes. In the master bedroom, Susan was found bound, sexually battered, and strangled with a makeshift garrote. An autopsy later revealed that their unborn son survived in the womb for roughly 30 minutes after his mother died.

Execution Chamber

For five years, the case went cold. That changed in 1996, when detectives conducting surveillance arrested Overton during an attempted burglary. Routine DNA testing linked him directly to semen recovered from the MacIvors’ bedding—a match confirmed by a second lab two years later.

At trial, prosecutors paired the DNA evidence with chilling testimony from James Zientek, a former inmate who had been locked up with Overton. Zientek told jurors that Overton bragged about cutting the couple’s phone lines, ambushing Michael, and attacking Susan as she screamed, “I know who you are. Why are you doing this to me?” and begged for the lives of her husband and baby. Overton even told Zientek he felt the unborn baby moving inside Susan’s stomach after she died, and laughed about a kitchen chalkboard note reminding the couple to “renew life insurance,” saying, “You don’t think they knew what time it was?”

Overton refused to let his defense team present any mitigating evidence during the penalty phase. A jury recommended death by votes of 9–3 for Susan’s murder and 8–4 for Michael’s.

In his final push to stop the execution, Overton’s legal team demanded internal clemency and warrant records from the governor’s office, the Florida Commission on Offender Review, and the Department of Legal Affairs. Circuit Judge Timothy J. Koenig blocked those requests and tossed out Overton’s third successive postconviction motion without a hearing.

Writing for the unanimous court on Friday—with Justice Jorge Labarga concurring in result—Justice John Tanenbaum wrote that Koenig got it right. Public records rules in death row appeals are meant for targeted, relevant evidence, not “a fishing expedition,” Tanenbaum wrote.

The justices made quick work of Overton’s remaining claims. Under Florida law, a prisoner cannot raise a standalone claim of “actual innocence” without new evidence, and the court noted that Overton “simply repackaged old attacks on the strength of the State’s evidence at trial.” They also brushed aside arguments that DeSantis’s public opposition to clemency for convicted murderers acts as an unconstitutional bill of attainder—pointing out that governors don’t pass laws, legislatures do—and reaffirmed that Florida’s capital sentencing laws contain sufficient safeguards against “arbitrary, capricious, or freakish” executions.

With the court refusing to entertain any rehearing motions, Overton’s state court options are exhausted ahead of Thursday’s scheduled execution.

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