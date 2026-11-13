Vice President JD Vance

Louisiana Sen. John Kennedy isn’t buying Vice President JD Vance’s explanation for the GOP’s midterm election losses—and he didn’t hold back during a blunt CNN interview.

When CNN’s Kasie Hunt asked whether the rough election cycle had damaged Vance’s standing as the president’s apparent political heir, Kennedy sidestepped committing to a White House run, noting he plans to seek reelection to the Senate. Still, the Louisiana Republican admitted that the political landscape is getting “weirder and weirder and weirder.”

Pressed about a recent trip to New Hampshire, a traditional proving ground for presidential hopefuls far from Baton Rouge, Kennedy said he simply tries “not to lie to the press,” acknowledging he previously told reporters he would consider a presidential bid.

Kennedy blasted Vance’s post-election commentary pointing to foreign policy and Iran as major drivers behind the Republican defeats.

Louisiana Sen. John Kennedy

“Look, I don’t think the vice president did himself any favors by sending out that email or tweet or whatever it was after the election,” Kennedy said. “This loss was not because of Iran. That might have played a part, but I don’t think every statewide Republican in Texas lost their election—every single one—because they think American foreign policy is too interventionist.”

Kennedy waved off the theory entirely, delivering a pointed punchline to close out the segment: “I mean, put down the crack pipe. It’s a lot deeper than that.”

The back-and-forth stems from a lengthy post Vance shared on X on November 4, right after Democrats made sweeping gains in the 2026 midterms, capturing control of the Senate and flipping key battlegrounds.

In that message, Vance wrote directly that “the reason we lost is the war,” referring to the ongoing U.S. conflict with Iran that began earlier in the year, and argued that voters who backed the Trump-Vance ticket in 2024 defected to Democrats over it. Meanwhile, questions about Kennedy’s own ambitions trace back to June 2026, when he spoke at New Hampshire’s well-known “Politics & Eggs” forum and told reporters “never say never” regarding a potential 2028 presidential run.

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Louisiana Sen. John Kennedy Tells JD Vance To “Put Down The Crack Pipe” Over Midterm Blame Game