Jensen Huang (NVIDIA)

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent pointed the finger at the Commerce Department on Friday, saying the agency held up efforts to label Nvidia customer Megaspeed a potential national security threat. The public accusation adds fuel to a growing blame game inside the Trump administration following the ouster of Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang.

During a morning appearance on CNBC, Bessent said multiple government agencies were already on board with restricting the company, which is at the center of an espionage investigation involving a suspected Chinese spy.

“There was coordination at Treasury, War, USTR and State,” Bessent said. “They were in favor of putting Megaspeed on the entity list for months. But Commerce has the pen, and you will have to ask them about their internal processes.”

Adding a company to the entity list effectively places it on a trade blacklist, restricting U.S. firms from exporting sensitive technology like Nvidia’s advanced artificial intelligence chips to that business.

Secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent

The controversy stems from an FBI investigation into an affair between Huang and Alice Wong, a Megaspeed employee suspected of having ties to the Chinese Communist Party. Megaspeed previously purchased roughly $4 billion worth of Nvidia chips, raising concerns in Washington about whether advanced American technology was compromised.

Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, who oversees the Bureau of Industry and Security, holds the final authority on adding companies to the export blacklist. Lutnick has faced scrutiny from lawmakers over his close personal ties to Huang and his past support for allowing Nvidia to sell more advanced chips to China.

Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick (NBC NEWS)

Questions have also swirled around what President Donald Trump knew about the intelligence warnings and when. According to The New York Times, Trump was first warned about Huang’s relationship with Wong a year ago, and Secretary of State Marco Rubio briefed him on the intelligence again in May during a stop in Alaska before the two traveled together to Beijing.

When asked by reporters on Monday when he was first told of the potential security issues, Trump denied hearing about the alleged Chinese ties during his May trip, though he acknowledged reading about the situation over time.

“And Jensen totally denies that,” Trump said of his conversations with Huang. “I asked him that question: ‘Did you have any idea that she was a spy?’ He said, ‘I had no idea that she was a spy.’ And I really believe him.”

President Donald J. Trump makes remarks at a Hispanic Heritage Month Celebration in the East Room, Wednesday, September 30, 2026, at the White House. (Official White House Photo by Joyce Boghosian)

Trump also weighed in on whether Huang should have stepped down from the trillion-dollar chipmaker, which has since named Colette Kress as interim CEO.

“The big thing is, was the woman a spy?” Trump said. “And I don’t know if that’s been determined yet, but if the woman was a spy, yes. If the woman was not a spy, perhaps it would be different.”

The fallout has now reached Capitol Hill, where three House committees—including the House Foreign Affairs Committee—have demanded that both Huang and Lutnick appear to testify. Committee chairmen set an 8 p.m. Friday deadline for Huang to confirm whether he will sit for a voluntary, closed-door interview.

Democratic Rep. Madeleine Dean of Pennsylvania, who sits on the Foreign Affairs Committee, criticized Lutnick’s handling of the export list during an interview on CNN, arguing that personal relationships took priority over security.

“The Commerce Secretary seemed like he was more interested in business than in actually leading us to protect national security, to protect our economy around AI, around these chips,” Dean said. “We’re in a very precarious place as a result of the sale of something like $4 billion worth of chips to Megaspeed.”

With President Trump scheduled to return to China for another diplomatic visit next week, lawmakers from both parties are pressing for answers on how the intelligence was handled and whether U.S. export controls failed to keep pace with national security threats.

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