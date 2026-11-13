Robert Bores

Most parents rely on timeouts or taking away screen time when chores go undone, but an Ohio father went with a high-voltage barnyard approach that just landed him a six-year prison sentence.

Robert Bores, of Erie County, learned his fate on Thursday after pleading guilty to two felony counts of domestic violence, Fox 8 reported. The charges stem from incidents involving his children and stepchildren, who were just 8 and 9 years old when they became the targets of his bizarre disciplinary methods.

Prosecutors laid out the details in court, explaining that Bores chased the kids around the house and shocked them on various parts of their bodies—including their backs—with an electric cattle prod. In one instance, a child got zapped simply for failing to put away laundry. When he wasn’t reaching for the livestock gear, Bores also hit the kids with a horsewhipper and a large decorative wooden spoon.

“The item he used was used for animals, not for humans,” Erie County Judge Roger Binette pointed out during the hearing.

Bores’ defense attorney, Brent English, tried to spin the whole situation as a simple parenting misstep, arguing his client mostly used the prod as a loud prop to scare the kids into behaving rather than to actually injure them.

“This is not with a weapon,” English insisted. “This is not any violence directed at anyone other than this is discipline of children that went awry.” English added that Bores knew he made a terrible mistake and hadn’t bought the device with malicious intent.

Jail (Unsplash)

Chief Assistant Erie County Prosecutor Paulette Lilly wasn’t letting the “no weapons” defense slide. “When he referenced that this did not involve weapons, I disagree,” Lilly fired back. “There is a cattle prod, an instrument designed to manage the behavior of animals not less than 400 pounds in size.”

Before the gavel came down, Bores addressed the court himself, asking for another shot at fatherhood while claiming the kids walked away completely unscathed.

“Children services were there, not a mark, not a scratch, healthy,” Bores said. “I understand, I guess it was mental, maybe scared them. That was not my purpose. I did not intend to hurt them in any way.”

His mother, Laura Bores, also stepped up to ask the judge for mercy, painting her son as a hardworking family man whose kids couldn’t wait to greet him every day. “When they see him pull up the driveway, they would run out and give him hugs,” she told the court. “They are not afraid of him. They have never been.”

Judge Binette, however, had read the children’s victim impact statements, and he made it clear grandma’s version of events didn’t quite line up with reality.

“Contrary to what your mother says, they are all afraid of you,” Binette told Bores, according to Fox 8. “They all fear you and don’t want to be around you.”

Citing Bores’ prior criminal record and history of domestic violence, the judge wrapped up the hearing with some straightforward parenting advice before sending him off to prison. “You talk about you want to be a good father, you want to be a father to them,” Binette said. “Well, if you’d have got the help you need for your anger, which is probably unresolved hurt, or you got the help you need for your alcohol use, that would have been being a good father, not using a cattle prod.”

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Ohio Dad Gets Six Years Behind Bars After Treating His Kids Like 400-Pound Livestock