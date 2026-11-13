Attorney General, Todd Blanche, holds a press briefing in the Rose Garden of the White House, Tuesday, September 15, 2026. (Official White House Photo by Cashen Turner)

Government attorneys moved to put the brakes on evidence gathering in a federal lawsuit on Nov. 12, arguing that the plaintiffs have failed to justify early access to records—including those belonging to Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG)—while a motion to dismiss the case remains unresolved.

The dispute stems from a paid data service introduced over the summer. The case can be traced back to July 16, when TMTG—the parent company of the social media platform Truth Social—announced a new offering called “Truth API.”

According to the company, the service allows entities to gain “real-time access” to posts from the “highest-ranking Truth Social accounts,” namely President Trump himself. The service launched on Aug. 1 and costs between $60,000 and $100,000 a month depending on the length of the subscription.

In their Nov. 12 filing, lawyers with the U.S. Department of Justice’s Civil Division asked the court to hold off on issuing a scheduling order or, alternatively, to formally pause discovery until a judge decides whether to dismiss the lawsuit entirely.

Defense attorneys argued that the boundaries of the litigation need to be settled before any fact-finding begins. According to the filing, the plaintiffs offered “no meaningful rebuttal” to the government’s broader legal concerns, instead repeatedly insisting they should be allowed to gather evidence from TMTG. Even if seeking records from TMTG did not trigger the same constitutional separation-of-powers issues raised elsewhere in the defense’s arguments, Justice Department lawyers wrote that the plaintiffs “still fail to justify their argument that any discovery—even discovery directed at TMTG—is warranted in service of their meritless claims.”

Judge’s Gavel (Unsplash)

The filing also pushed back against claims that pausing the process would unfairly hurt the people bringing the suit. Government attorneys dismissed the plaintiffs’ warnings about potential evidence destruction, calling them “boilerplate spoliation arguments that do not move the needle.”

The plaintiffs had also argued that evidence gathering must move forward immediately because they “continue to be irreparably harmed by Defendants’ conduct.” Defense lawyers rejected that reasoning, noting that discovery is not the proper legal tool to fix ongoing harm. Because the plaintiffs already have a separate request for a preliminary injunction pending before the court, the government argued they “cannot recycle the basis for that motion as a reason for discovery to begin.”

To back up their request for a pause, Justice Department attorneys pointed to a 2024 federal court ruling from the Southern District of New York, quoting the court’s finding that it “does not believe that a slight delay in discovery pending the outcome of Defendant’s motion to dismiss the entire complaint will significantly prejudice Plaintiffs” in a case with a relatively short history.

The filing was signed by Trial Attorney Heidy L. Gonzalez of the Justice Department’s Federal Programs Branch, alongside Acting Assistant Attorney General Jonathan D. Guynn, Counsel Brantley T. Mayers, and Assistant Branch Director Noah T. Katzen. The court has not yet ruled on the request to delay the scheduling order.

Add The Tampa Free Press As A Preferred Source On Google

Please make a small donation to the Tampa Free Press to help sustain independent journalism. Your contribution enables us to continue delivering high-quality, local, and national news coverage.

DOJ Pushes To Freeze Discovery In Federal Lawsuit Involving Trump’s Truth Social