Snow In The Trees (Unsplash)

A developing storm system moving east from the Great Lakes is forecast to bring the first snowflakes of the season to parts of the Northeast and mid-Atlantic from Thursday through Saturday morning, according to a release from AccuWeather.

While lower elevations may only see rain or brief flakes, meteorologists expect accumulating snow in the higher elevations of the Appalachians, West Virginia, southwestern Virginia, Pennsylvania, New York, and western New England. The incoming system is driven by a southward dip in the jet stream, which will pull colder Canadian air into the eastern United States.

Cities including Pittsburgh, Syracuse, and Binghamton could see their first snow of the season, with higher accumulation risks along the Pennsylvania-New York border, the Catskills, northwestern Connecticut, western Massachusetts, and Vermont. Forecasters are also monitoring areas near Erie, Pennsylvania, as well as mountain elevations above 2,000 feet in the Virginias, where slippery conditions and reduced visibility are possible.

AccuWeather expert meteorologist Alyssa Glenny noted that the highest elevations face the greatest risk for accumulation, though the exact track of the storm and the timing of the cold air will dictate where rain transitions to snow.

Because temperatures are expected to hover in the mid-30s in many areas, conditions could shift dramatically over short distances. AccuWeather expert meteorologist Tyler Roys explained that this temperature range creates a narrow dividing line between liquid rain and accumulating snow. According to Roys, heavier bursts of precipitation can temporarily cool the air enough to turn rain into snow, while nearby communities experiencing lighter drizzle may stay completely wet.

AccuWeather

Alongside the precipitation, gusty winds are expected to push AccuWeather RealFeel Temperatures 10 to 15 degrees below actual air temperatures, creating harsher conditions for outdoor workers.

In light of the forecast, meteorologists are advising business owners, facility managers, and logistics teams to prepare for potential disruptions before the storm arrives. For companies operating across multiple locations, a shipment leaving a rainy warehouse could quickly run into snow and slick roads along a mountain highway. Transportation teams are encouraged to review high-elevation routes, verify vehicle readiness, adjust departure times, and alert customers and suppliers to possible delays.

Facility managers are also urged to confirm contracts with snow removal crews, stock up on winter maintenance supplies, and inspect loading docks, sidewalks, entrances, and parking lots ahead of the storm. For companies with outdoor crews, managers may need to reschedule weather-sensitive tasks between Thursday and Saturday, stage equipment early, and factor in varying road conditions for commuting employees.

AccuWeather noted in the release that its commercial Snow Warning Service—which carries a 97 percent renewal rate among its business clients—averaged more than 30 hours of advance notice for snow and ice warnings last winter, with an average timing error of 1.5 hours compared to more than three hours from other forecasting sources.

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Early Snow Storm Targets Northeast And Great Lakes, Prompting Operational Alerts For Businesses