U.S. Supreme Court (Unsplash)

The U.S. Supreme Court agreed Friday to decide the fate of President Donald Trump’s southern border asylum ban, setting up a high-stakes showdown over how much power the White House has to shut down immigration claims.

The justices’ decision puts a cornerstone of Trump’s border crackdown squarely on the court’s docket. Administration officials are pushing the high court to overturn lower court rulings that declared the sweeping executive order illegal.

Since returning to the White House in 2025, Trump has rolled out a wave of tough border restrictions. While the legal fight has played out in lower courts, this particular ban has remained active.

The clash boils down to a sharp conflict inside federal immigration law. Under current rules, anyone who sets foot on U.S. soil has the right to ask for asylum if they fear persecution back home, no matter how they crossed the border. At the exact same time, the law gives the executive branch the final say on who actually gets granted protection.

U.S. Supreme Court (Unsplash)

Government lawyers argue that if the president holds the power to say no, the administration shouldn’t be forced to process paperwork destined for the trash bin. Issuing a blanket ban is simply a way to stop applications guaranteed to fail, they contend. Federal attorneys also argue that yearslong backlogs in the asylum system previously fueled massive surges at the border, since migrants were routinely released into the U.S. while waiting for their day in court.

Civil rights groups fighting the order tell a very different story. Lawyers for the American Civil Liberties Union and the National Immigrant Justice Center point out that southern border crossings were already dropping before Trump took office.

While they agree that the executive branch decides individual asylum cases—which allow migrants to live and work legally in the U.S.—advocates insist the president cannot simply erase the right to apply. In court filings, those attorneys accused the administration of trying to unilaterally “eviscerate” vital legal protections built for people running for their lives.

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U.S. Supreme Court Takes On Trump’s Sweeping Border Asylum Ban