10 Women With Stories Worth Following

Careers rarely go to plan. A move, a loss or a fresh start can redirect years of work, and it seldom feels like progress at the time. Looking back, those unexpected turns are often what shaped the work that matters most. These are 10 women whose stories took that kind of turn.

Vikki Ziegler, Esq. Connects Family Law With Digestible Information

Image Credit: Vikki Ziegler

A divorce agreement impacts life beyond the actual paperwork. Decisions about children, property, and finances can shape how a family moves forward long after a case ends. Explaining those decisions clearly is part of the work, particularly when emotion makes a complicated process harder to understand.

Vikki Ziegler, a celebrity divorce attorney and founding partner of Ziegler Law Group LLC, brings more than 29 years of family and matrimonial law experience to that task. Her practice includes complex divorce litigation, custody matters, mediation, asset division, and prenuptial agreements in New York and New Jersey. As a child of divorce herself, she also brings personal awareness of what families experience outside legal proceedings.

She co-founded the firm in 2012 with the intention of pairing legal strategy with attention to the practical and emotional impact of major life transitions. Her approach establishes a clear roadmap forward, whether a matter proceeds through negotiation, mediation, or litigation. Reducing unnecessary conflict remains part of that thinking, alongside protecting a client’s interests.

Ziegler carries the same interest in public understanding into broadcasting and writing. She hosted two seasons of Bravo’s Untying the Knot, hosts the Love, Lies, & Litigation podcast, and authored The Pre-Marital Planner: A Complete Legal Guide to a Perfect Marriage. Those platforms allow her to discuss relationship and legal planning questions in language that reaches beyond a law office.

Admitted to practice in New York, New Jersey, and the District of Columbia, Ziegler connects courtroom advocacy with public education. She wants people to approach marriage and major relationship transitions with preparation, knowledge, and dignity, while recognizing that every legal matter involves people whose futures are still taking shape. That human context remains central to her expanding practice, as well as her social media, radio, television, and educational work beyond the courtroom for clients.

Nicole Braam: Building a Life, a Business, and a Legacy Through Real Estate

Image Credit: Nicole Braam

For Nicole Braam, real estate has always been about more than buying and selling homes. It’s about people, relationships, fresh starts, and helping families find their place in the world.

As a former military spouse who spent nearly two decades navigating relocations, raising a family, and building a career with State Farm, Nicole understands firsthand what it means to start over. Those experiences inspired her to enter Washington real estate in 2012, determined to make life’s biggest transitions easier for others.

What began as a passion for helping families grew into an extraordinary entrepreneurial journey. In 2017, Nicole became Owner, CEO, and Designated Broker of Better Properties DuPont, Lacey & Yelm, growing the company from three agents to more than 60 professionals across three offices before selling the brokerage to Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Northwest Real Estate in 2023.

Today, Nicole is a Washington REALTOR®, Managing Broker, & team owner of Nicole Braam & Associates at Compass, with more than 1,000 homes sold, $450 million in career sales, and 350+ five-star client reviews.

As a mother, entrepreneur, and Military Relocation Professional, Nicole knows that every move represents a new chapter. Whether helping military families relocate to Joint Base Lewis-McChord, guiding first-time homebuyers, or helping longtime homeowners sell, she brings genuine compassion, experienced negotiation, and unwavering dedication to every relationship.

Serving Olympia, Lacey, DuPont, Tacoma, and the greater South Puget Sound, Nicole has built her business on trust, with over 85% of clients coming from repeat business and referrals.

For Nicole, success isn’t measured solely in homes sold. It’s measured in the families helped, relationships built, and lives positively impacted along the way.

Anita Johnston Uses Story to Look Beneath the Surface of Eating Struggles

Image Credit: Anita Johnston

For many people struggling with food and body image, the visible behavior can be only one part of a much deeper story. Emotions, relationships, cultural expectations, and unmet needs may all shape how that struggle develops and what recovery requires.

Anita Johnston, Ph.D., has spent more than four decades working in eating psychology, body image, and women’s issues. A depth psychologist, author, and storyteller, she founded the Anorexia & Bulimia Center of Hawaii in 1982 and later helped develop multiple levels of eating disorder care. Her work also includes the Ai Pono Hawaii treatment center and the Light of the Moon Café, an online platform offering education and support.

Johnston’s approach often uses myth, metaphor, and storytelling to help people examine what symptoms may be expressing beneath the surface. Rather than treating disordered eating only as behavior to eliminate, she encourages curiosity about the emotional needs, cultural pressures, and personal experiences connected to it. One of her best-known teaching tools, “The Log,” compares coping behaviors to something that once kept a person afloat but may eventually prevent them from reaching shore.

Her 1996 book, Eating in the Light of the Moon, brought this perspective to a wider audience and has since appeared in seven languages. Johnston has also spoken to professional organizations, universities, medical institutions, and communities in the United States and internationally.

Her work is now expanding beyond disordered eating toward broader questions about how people understand difficult human experiences. Johnston is preparing a new book, Moon Rising: Old Stories For a New Paradigm Uniting Feminine Wisdom With Masculine Strength. Across that work, she continues to explore how stories, emotions, intuition, and reflection can help people understand themselves with greater clarity while building a more integrated relationship with their inner lives. That perspective places understanding before judgment and curiosity before immediate correction.

Francesca Zampaglione Puts Ownership Before Opportunity

Image Credit: Francesca Zampaglione

Technical ability does not always explain who gets invited into the next client conversation. In 2006, a former Deloitte partner described a problem: emerging leaders were missing opportunities because they lacked presence. The observation became the starting point for a program built around what professionals could practice before their next promotion.

Former Deloitte executive Francesca Zampaglione developed that program for colleges, universities, and accounting firms across Pennsylvania. She has been speaking for 25 years and has spent 20 years advancing the conversation around executive presence. Having worked more than a decade at Deloitte, she understood the demands of a technical profession and the uncertainty of finding a voice within it. When she left corporate work in 2017, the program became the foundation of her speaking business.

Her framework, The ACT Method, organizes executive presence around Appearance, Composure, and Trust. The behaviors are practical: how people present themselves, respond under pressure, and follow through on commitments. Zampaglione’s argument is that influence grows through repeated choices. A larger title can follow, but the practice begins in the work already at hand.

During 12 years as Vice President of Learning & Development at the Pennsylvania Institute of CPAs, she led continuing education programs from roughly 400 in-person offerings to more than 1,000 offerings across multiple channels. She holds an MBA from Temple University and a business administration degree from Widener University, where she became a first-generation college graduate.

Today, her keynote Executive Presence Is a Practice speaks to leaders and emerging executives across industries. The message is grounded in ownership: take responsibility for how you contribute before waiting for permission to lead. Her guiding phrase brings the idea back to the calendar: “Executive presence is an everyday practice.” For Zampaglione, every conversation becomes an opportunity to practice the presence leaders want to recognize.

Sabrina ‘Princessa’ Wang Builds Businesses by Staying Curious

Image Credit: Sabrina ‘Princessa’ Wang

Technology has been part of Sabrina ‘Princessa’ Wang‘s story since her teens, but her current work is less about chasing the newest tool and more about asking what technology can help people build. The Singapore-based entrepreneur began exploring web design at 13, moved into entrepreneurship by 15, and later became involved in gaming and esports before building businesses across marketing, media and automation.

Today, Sabrina ‘Princessa’ Wang focuses much of her attention on Money & AI, an education and entrepreneurship platform designed to help professionals, creators and business owners turn AI knowledge into practical skills and business ideas. She also created Seraphina AI, an AI digital twin and personal assistant, while co-founding Speakers Society and Hyve Space around speaking, personal branding, communities and the creator economy.

Through Royal Visionary Society, a community and entrepreneurship academy she founded, Wang also champions female entrepreneurship, empowering women to turn their ideas and passions into businesses through education, mentorship and technology. Her work reflects a broader mission to help individuals build sustainable ventures without sacrificing personal freedom.

Her philosophy centres on monetisation, automation and human connection. Wang believes useful technology should help people create value, reduce repetitive work and make more room for creativity and relationships. That perspective also shapes her speaking work, including a TEDx appearance focused on how AI affected her approach to time and freedom.

Her latest experiment looks very different from a technology conference. While exploring opportunities in beauty and wellness, Wang entered Miss/Mrs Heritage Singapore 2026, where she was crowned Ms. Elites Singapore 2026, the main title, and received Ms. Best Skin 2026 as a subsidiary title. Beyond the recognition, she sees the experience as a way to understand an unfamiliar industry from inside it, while also challenging the idea that women in technology or business need to fit a single image.

For Wang, reinvention is not a departure from her earlier work. It is a continuation of the curiosity that started with websites and online communities years ago. Whether she is discussing AI, building a new venture or stepping onto a pageant stage, the thread is the same: stay curious, learn directly and build around the kind of life you actually want. The broader goal is greater freedom in time, wealth, location and happiness.

Dikshya Lakhey Applies an Engineering Mindset to Personal Real Estate Service

Image Credit: Dikshya (Dee) Lakhey

A house can look appealing in photographs while leaving important questions unanswered. Understanding how it was built, what needs attention, and which improvements deserve consideration takes a practical eye. For buyers and sellers, that knowledge becomes useful when someone can explain it clearly.

Helping families build wealth through real estate is central to Dikshya (Dee) Lakhey’s approach. Whether preparing a property for sale, guiding a first-time buyer, or evaluating an investment opportunity, she brings practical judgment and personal attention to the process.

An agent with Equity Union Real Estate, Dee serves buyers, sellers, and investors throughout Los Angeles and the San Fernando Valley. She combines an engineering background, construction knowledge, and an investor’s perspective with direct involvement in each deal, helping clients understand their options and the practical details behind a property.

Her engineering background influences how she evaluates homes. She considers how spaces function, where improvements may add value, and which concerns require further investigation by qualified professionals. For sellers, she coordinates property preparation, repairs, staging, marketing, and the details leading toward closing while keeping clients informed as circumstances change.

A recent negotiation secured $46,000 in seller credits toward her buyers’ closing costs. The result reflects the preparation and persistence she brings to representation, particularly when clients are weighing property condition, financing, negotiations, and the terms that can shape a purchase.

As a mother of two boys, Dee understands why busy families value someone who takes responsibility for details. She wants sellers to continue with everyday life while she organizes the work, and buyers to consider a home alongside the future they hope to build there. As her business grows, she plans to share practical information about home improvements and the buying and selling process while preserving direct involvement with each client from the first conversation through closing itself.

Emily Attwood Creates Space for Connection in The After Party Era

Image Credit: Emily Attwood

Changing a familiar way of socializing can leave an unexpected question: what happens on Friday night? People making a fresh start may still want friendship, interesting experiences, and somewhere to belong. Building those possibilities into everyday life is the problem one founder decided to address.

Emily Attwood arrived at that question through her own experience of sobriety, grief, and rebuilding in San Diego. Her earlier career included public relations, marketing, and residential real estate in Washington, DC, where she completed more than $65 million in lifetime sales. Starting again prompted her to consider how those business skills could serve people experiencing a similar transition.

She founded The After Party Era as a community and digital platform centered on connection, wellness, and experiences compatible with an alcohol free lifestyle. The app launched in 2026. Its purpose is to help people discover events, resources, and opportunities to spend time with others while creating routines that suit the lives they want to lead.

Attwood’s perspective comes from having needed that kind of community herself. She wanted a place where someone could find something to do, meet people, or try a wellness experience without feeling that a new chapter required withdrawing from social life. Partnerships with local wellness and lifestyle businesses support that ambition, connecting the digital platform with experiences beyond the screen.

The company is developing in San Diego, with Attwood hoping to build communities elsewhere in the country. Her focus remains on the practical and emotional questions that follow a major change: how to make friends, enjoy free time, and establish a sense of belonging. By applying her communications and entrepreneurial experience to those questions, she is creating a business around the life people want to build after their circumstances change. The platform welcomes people seeking connection through other major life transitions.

Heidi Carlson Brings Clarity to Family Patterns and Generational Trauma

Image Credit: Heidi Carlson

A repeat behavior, or pattern, can become so familiar that questioning it feels unnatural.

Saying yes too often, second-guessing yourself, and suppressing parts of who you are– your voice, skills, or even appearance–may start to feel like it’s simply who you are.

But it often isn’t.

Understanding where your behaviors began can open the door to greater self-awareness, clarity, and compassion, rather than self-doubt, confusion, and self-judgment.

Heidi Carlson, a Certified Master Life Coach and founder of Heidi Carlson Coaching, builds her work around this approach. After a 30-year corporate marketing career, she transitioned into coaching, following more than three decades of personal growth work and study focused on building healthy relationships and healing generational trauma.

Carlson helps women understand family patterns that affect their relationships, business, motherhood, and everyday lives─ patterns often stemming from generational trauma.

Having experienced recurring struggles connected to generational trauma, including second-guessing herself, suppressing parts of who she was, and questioning her value, Carlson brings a deep personal understanding to her work.

Starting her first business in 2019, she also understands the challenges women entrepreneurs face when generational trauma influences how they run their businesses. Combined with her professional training, Carlson helps clients quickly connect the dots between their behaviors and family patterns so they can better understand themselves and the impact these patterns have had on their lives.

Carlson describes generational trauma healing as a beautiful, empowering way to understand yourself by exploring your past and the origins of recurring struggles. In her recent podcast interview, The Patterns You Didn’t Choose: How Generational Trauma Shapes Your Life, she explains how generational trauma forms and how it can affect every area of our lives.

Because every woman has a unique past and set of present circumstances, Carlson takes an individualized approach to coaching, recognizing that each client’s struggles and journey are different. Her trauma-informed approach incorporates specialized generational trauma coaching and somatic practices tailored to each woman’s unique experiences and personal goals. She helps women uncover patterns and parts of themselves they have lost touch with so they can build greater self-awareness and deeper self-trust.

Carlson also conducts workshops and creates educational resources, including her free Breaking the Generational Trauma Cycle Guide. She is expanding her work to bring generational trauma education and her coaching services to women-centered businesses and organizations. She is also building a virtual community where women can connect, learn from one another, and grow together.

Her work helps women find language for experiences they have struggled to explain, often centered around this one question: “Where did this pattern begin?” Through this work, Carlson hopes to help women create meaningful change in their own lives and shape a different experience for the generations that follow.

Bonny Scott Helps Estranged Moms Heal, Whether or Not Their Adult Child Returns

Image Credit: Bonny Scott

When an adult child ends contact, a mother’s life can become organized around waiting. Waiting for a message, an explanation, or a relationship to return may leave little room for her own future. Her own life is still hers to rebuild, starting now.

Bonny Scott understands that uncertainty personally. Already a life coach when one of her adult children cut off contact, she found herself questioning her worth as a mother. That experience led her to specialize in estrangement coaching, helping estranged moms focus on decisions they can make rather than changes they’re waiting for their adult child to make.

Scott has coached 2,000 sessions and directly supported over 300 mothers experiencing estrangement. Her approach avoids blaming either generation. She believes differences in emotional language and expectations make relationships harder to understand, and that labels aimed at parents or adult children deepen the divide. Her work invites mothers to examine their own assumptions while preserving a sense of dignity.

At the center of her work is a simple belief: healing doesn’t require reconciliation. “You don’t have to wait for your child to change before you start living again,” Scott says. She helps mothers build a life that holds both estrangement grief and happiness, and a steadier sense of self so that, if contact resumes, they can approach the relationship with greater confidence.

Becoming visible online required Scott to work through her own discomfort with being on camera. Today she shares support for estranged moms on her YouTube channel, Bonny Scott Coaching, and through her newsletter. Looking ahead, she hopes to grow a community of estranged moms who heal together. “When moms heal, the world heals,” she says. Her free Happier Holidays & Hard Days Guide helps mothers feel grounded and less alone on the days that hurt most.

Nicole Marie Builds a Publishing Path Around Ownership and Craft

Image Credit: Nicole Marie

Publishing often asks writers to choose between creative independence and business infrastructure. For Nicole Marie, building both at once became part of the work: developing fiction shaped by lived observation while learning the contracts, editing, production, marketing, and financial decisions behind an independent press.

Nicole Marie is a Las Vegas-based novelist, playwright, marketer, and founder of Leading Leaf Press. Her forthcoming novel, Fedish: Phoenix, opens a planned seven-book fictional series inspired by the world of women’s federal incarceration. She is formerly incarcerated, but she is explicit about the distinction: Fedish is fiction informed by experience, not a memoir or a retelling of her criminal case.

That distinction shapes the project. Nicole Marie wanted to avoid reducing incarcerated women to victims or villains. Her fictional world instead focuses on friendships, conflict, humor, economics, addiction, loyalty, and power.

Her publishing work grew from another concern: how emerging authors understand the economics of their books. Leading Leaf Press is being built around clearer cost visibility, collaborative relationships, and author-focused terms. Nicole Marie approaches that work with experience in marketing strategy, photography, videography, theater, and public relations.

Her creative background extends beyond the novel. She was accepted to Cornell as a playwright, had a play published there, and later worked as stage manager for Love You Madly at Las Vegas Little Theatre. She also wrote three installments of A Mystic’s Guide, an astrology and lifestyle planner series that has sold more than 10,000 copies. Across those projects, Nicole Marie’s focus remains consistent: make the work carefully, understand the business around it, and retain ownership of the direction. That combination lets her approach authorship not as a single release, but as a long-term enterprise.

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10 Women With Stories Worth Following