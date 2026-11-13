Jail (Unsplash)

TAMPA, Fla. — Deputies in Hillsborough County are investigating the death of a 24-year-old man who was found injured inside his cell at the Falkenburg Road Jail earlier this month.

According to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, jail staff discovered inmate David Cohen unresponsive in his cell on Saturday, November 7, 2026. Officials reported that Cohen appeared to have suffered a self-inflicted injury.

Staff members immediately initiated a medical call and began performing life-saving measures at the facility. Emergency responders then transported Cohen to a local hospital for further treatment.

Despite medical intervention, Cohen died from his injuries four days later. Doctors pronounced him deceased on Wednesday, November 11, 2026.

Jail (Unsplash)

Authorities confirmed that Cohen’s next of kin has been notified of his passing. The Medical Examiner’s Office is now tasked with determining the official cause of death as the sheriff’s office continues its investigation.

Add The Tampa Free Press As A Preferred Source On Google

Please make a small donation to the Tampa Free Press to help sustain independent journalism. Your contribution enables us to continue delivering high-quality, local, and national news coverage.

Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office Investigates Inmate Death At Falkenburg Road Jail