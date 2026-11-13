Asteroid 1998 KY26 (NASA)

A 36-foot-wide space rock known as 1998 KY26 is accelerating along an unusual path through the solar system, and new research has ruled out a leading explanation for what is pushing it.

Unlike typical asteroids that follow predictable trajectories governed by gravity, 1998 KY26 experiences out-of-plane, non-gravitational acceleration—meaning an unseen force is nudging it perpendicular to its orbital plane. The 11-meter object also spins rapidly, completing a full rotation once every 5.35 minutes.

Astronomers previously theorized that 1998 KY26 might be a “dark comet,” a class of objects that look like standard asteroids with no visible tail but release invisible gas that acts like a tiny thruster to push them off course.

However, a study published in the journal Icarus by Georgia Institute of Technology researchers Korbin Hansen and Masatoshi Hirabayashi challenges that idea. By modeling the asteroid’s temperature, the researchers found that 1998 KY26 is too warm to retain the water ice needed to fuel gas-driven propulsion. Even the asteroid’s coldest regions are estimated to be far too warm for buried ice to survive over billions of years.

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With the dark comet theory largely off the table, scientists are left examining other possible forces. Among the remaining explanations are solar radiation pressure—the physical push of sunlight itself—along with the Yarkovsky effect, dust shedding from its rapid spin, or an entirely unknown mechanism.

Definitive answers will likely require a closer look. Japan’s Hayabusa2 spacecraft is currently on an extended mission and is scheduled to rendezvous with 1998 KY26 in July 2031, which will give researchers their first close-up images and data of the fast-spinning rock.

The puzzle echoes similar questions raised by 3I/ATLAS, the third confirmed interstellar object, which was discovered on July 1, 2025. That object also exhibited unexplained non-gravitational acceleration after reaching perihelion—its closest approach to the sun—on October 30, 2025, though observations found no evidence of artificial technology.

For now, what is nudging 1998 KY26 off its expected course remains an open question.

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Tiny Space Rock 1998 KY26 Speeds Up In Space, Ruling Out ‘Dark Comet’ Theory