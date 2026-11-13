Attorney General, Todd Blanche, holds a press briefing in the Rose Garden of the White House, Tuesday, September 15, 2026. (Official White House Photo by Cashen Turner)

Attorney General Todd Blanche has spent the past several months living on a Washington, D.C.-area military installation, quietly joining a growing enclave of top Trump administration officials who have traded private neighborhoods for the security of military bases.

Blanche’s relocation earlier this year, confirmed by three people familiar with the arrangement, adds the nation’s top law enforcement officer to a roster of senior appointees residing behind guarded gates. That group already includes Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Secretary of War Pete Hegseth, and White House Chief of Staff Stephen Miller.

What started as a handful of quiet moves has steadily grown over the past year. A March report found at least half a dozen current or former administration officials had either relocated to military housing or were weighing the option.

Months earlier, in October 2025, six senior political appointees were already living on Washington-area bases, including Rubio, Hegseth, Miller, Army Secretary Dan Driscoll, then-Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem at Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling, and another unnamed senior White House official.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio

The push onto military bases stems from a mix of foreign intelligence warnings, street-level protests, and leaked personal addresses. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent moved onto a base after U.S. officials assessed Iranian threats against his life as “serious,” and after details identifying his Georgetown home surfaced publicly. Three people familiar with the intelligence said Iranian plotting against current and former American officials had grown more advanced in recent weeks, though the exact severity of the threats remained unclear.

Since August, Bessent has led an aggressive economic pressure campaign against Tehran, rolling out tighter sanctions and trade restrictions to financially isolate the country—a role intelligence officials say made him a prime target. Still, a Treasury Department spokesperson said Bessent “will not be deterred by the Iranian regime’s threats.”

Secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent

For others, the threats hit much closer to home. Stephen Miller and his wife packed up their Arlington, Virginia, house and moved onto a base after protesters gathered outside their residence and their home address was posted publicly.

White House chief of Staff Stephen Miller (Fox News)

While high-ranking civilians have occasionally lived on military installations before, those arrangements were historically rare and largely temporary. During the first Trump administration, former Defense Secretary Jim Mattis and former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo both lived in military housing. Years earlier, former Defense Secretary Robert Gates occupied government housing near the Pentagon from 2006 to 2011.

The roots of civilian-adjacent base housing stretch back to World War II-era quarters built for top Army brass at Fort Myer, as well as emergency continuity-of-government relocations immediately following the September 11 attacks. Those crisis measures, however, were short-term contingencies—leaving today’s concentration of senior civilian appointees living full-time on D.C.-area bases with few modern parallels.

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Behind Base Gates: Why Top Trump Officials Are Moving Into Military Housing