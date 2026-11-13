Kathryn James

Deputies in Flagler County arrested a 56-year-old Tennessee woman on November 7 after tracking her down to her workplace at a dental office in Palm Coast.

The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office Fugitive Apprehension Unit received information that Kathryn James was wanted in Tennessee on a charge of felony theft of property and was likely hiding out in the local area. Following up on the tip, deputies investigated her whereabouts and learned she was employed at the Palm Coast dental practice.

Deputies went to the office, located James, and took her into custody without incident. According to the sheriff’s office, police canines were not needed during the arrest.

“This was great work by our Fugitive Apprehension Unit to find another fugitive from justice who had been trying to hide out in Flagler County,” Sheriff Rick Staly said in a statement. “This fugitive has nothing to smile about, as she’ll be headed back to Tennessee to face justice for stealing someone else’s stuff.”

Police Lights (File)

Following the arrest, deputies transported James to the Sheriff Perry Hall Inmate Detention Facility. She remains in custody there on a $50,000 bond as she awaits extradition back to Tennessee.

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Tennessee Fugitive Tracked Down At Dental Office In Florida