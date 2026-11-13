Kevin James Snyder

A week-long search for an escaped sexually violent predator ended in central Kansas today after a local farmer driving a tractor spotted the fugitive near a rail line.

Kevin James Snyder, 59, was taken into custody in Yoder by the U.S. Marshals Kansas Fugitive Apprehension Task Force, according to an announcement from the U.S. Marshals Service for the District of Kansas. Following the arrest, authorities booked Snyder into the Reno County Jail.

The capture happened around 5 p.m. after the farmer noticed Snyder along the tracks near Yoder and called law enforcement.

Snyder had been on the run since early Thursday, Nov. 5, 2026, when he escaped from the Sexual Predator Treatment Program at Larned State Hospital. Security footage from that morning last showed him walking east through Larned. According to the Kansas Offender Registry, Snyder has carried the designation of a sexually violent predator since a 2005 conviction in Lyon County.

Handcuff (File)

Tracking Snyder down required a wide net of local, state, and federal agencies. The U.S. Marshals Service worked alongside the Pawnee County Sheriff’s Office during the search, ultimately relying on the Kansas Fugitive Apprehension Task Force to make the arrest.

That task force pulls personnel from the Marshals Service, the Kansas Department of Corrections, the Wichita Police Department, the Kansas Highway Patrol, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, Homeland Security Investigations, and the Drug Enforcement Administration.

In their release, the U.S. Marshals Service credited the tip from the farmer, along with help from the media and the general public, for bringing the search to a close.

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Farmer Spots Escaped Sexually Violent Predator Along Kansas Rail Line