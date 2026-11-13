Juan Antonio Lozada Delgado (WWLP, YT)

A 47-year-old man wanted in connection with a fatal shooting in Cleveland last month was taken into custody in western Massachusetts on Tuesday afternoon.

Members of a U.S. Marshals fugitive task force arrested Juan Antonio Lozada Delgado without incident at a residence in the 100 block of Elm Street in Holyoke, a city located roughly two hours west of Boston. Delgado was wanted by the Cleveland Division of Police on a murder charge and by the U.S. Marshals Service for violating the terms of his federal supervised release.

The charges stem from a shooting on October 4 in the 2600 block of West 25th Street in Cleveland. Police say Delgado shot two people, ages 48 and 22. Emergency crews took both victims to a local hospital, where the 48-year-old died from his injuries.

Cleveland detectives quickly identified Delgado as the suspect and obtained an arrest warrant. Because Delgado was on federal supervision for a 2016 drug case out of the District of Puerto Rico, federal authorities also issued a warrant for a probation violation.

The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force took over the search and soon determined that Delgado had likely left Ohio for the East Coast. Earlier this month, investigators passed a tip regarding Delgado’s potential location to authorities in Massachusetts, leading directly to Tuesday’s arrest.

US Marshals

“Violent fugitives may cross state lines to evade capture, but they cannot escape the reach of strong law enforcement partnerships,” said Matt Lawlor, Chief Deputy for the District of Massachusetts. “From Cleveland to Boston, our teams share a relentless commitment to bringing fugitives to justice and protecting our communities.”

U.S. Marshal Pete Elliott also praised the joint effort between local and federal officers.

“Dedicated members of the Cleveland Division of Police work diligently to identify those who do harm in our communities, our task force and the extensive reach of the U.S. Marshals Service will ensure fugitives will be found and held accountable for their actions,” Elliott said.

Delgado is currently being held in Massachusetts while awaiting extradition back to Ohio, where he will face both his state and federal charges.

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U.S. Marshals Track Ohio Murder Suspect 600 Miles And Make Arrest In Massachusetts