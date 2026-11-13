AccuWeather

The threat of direct tropical impacts is finally over for Hawaii, the southwestern United States, Mexico, and Central America, according to AccuWeather hurricane experts. The announcement comes nearly three weeks before the official November 30 end of a historic, El Niño-fueled hurricane season that triggered billions of dollars in economic losses.

Even though very strong El Niño conditions and above-average sea-surface temperatures persist, forecasters expect typical late-season wind shear to suppress tropical development for the remainder of the year. Forecasters say up to one more named storm could still form in both the eastern and central Pacific basins, and a hurricane remains possible in the central Pacific, though no additional major hurricanes are expected.

December activity is historically rare in the region. Since 1949, only one named storm has formed in the eastern Pacific during December—Hurricane Winnie in 1983, which brought rain and gusty winds to western Mexico without making landfall. In the central Pacific, only three named storms have been active in December: Omeka, Paka, and Nina.

Hurricane Nina formed during an El Niño event in November 1957 and lasted into December, dumping over 20 inches of rain on Hawaii and bringing hurricane-force gusts to Honolulu International Airport.

This year, the powerful climate pattern reduced vertical wind shear across the Pacific, allowing storms to form and intensify easily. The eastern and central Pacific basins have produced 25 named storms so far, making 2026 the third-most active season on record. The season also shattered several endurance and strength benchmarks.

Hurricane Genevieve (NHC)

Hurricane days reached 76.25, topping the 2018 record of 68.25, while named-storm days hit 157.25, beating the 1992 record of 153.7. Additionally, accumulated cyclone energy—which measures the combined strength and duration of storms—reached 359.5, easily surpassing the previous full-season record of 318.1 set in 2018.

Those numbers translated into heavy damage on the ground. In Hawaii, Hurricanes Lowell, Lala, and Nolo brought flooding rains and damaging winds, while Tropical Storm Olana dropped heavy rain despite passing well west of the islands. AccuWeather’s preliminary estimates put total damages and economic losses in Hawaii at $5 billion to $7 billion from Hurricane Lowell and $3 billion to $5 billion from Hurricane Lala.

Further east, seven tropical systems—Boris, Cristina, Polo, Rachel, Simon, Trudy, and Vance—directly hit Mexico and Central America, bringing flooding rain and damaging winds. Polo and Rachel also pushed into the southwestern United States.

Meanwhile, the same climate pattern had the exact opposite effect on the other side of the Americas. Strong wind shear and increased atmospheric stability kept the Atlantic basin quiet, producing just 10 named storms and a single hurricane. Hurricane Isaias became the latest first Atlantic hurricane in 121 years. While a storm could still spin up over the open ocean, AccuWeather meteorologists do not expect any more direct impacts to the U.S. or the Caribbean before the season wraps up.

“While El Niño helped suppress hurricane activity in the Atlantic, it had nearly the opposite effect in the Pacific. El Niño helped create conditions for storms to thrive in the Pacific while making it much harder for them to develop in the Atlantic. The contrast this year has been striking, and it shows just how much influence one climate pattern can have across thousands of miles,” said AccuWeather lead hurricane expert Alex DaSilva.

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Coast Clear: Experts Say 2026 Tropical Storm Threat Is Over After Record Pacific Season