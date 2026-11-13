Byron Donalds and Bryan Avila

Florida Governor-elect Byron Donalds and Lieutenant Governor-elect Bryan Avila named eight additional staff members to their transition team today as preparations continue for their incoming administration.

According to an announcement from the transition office, the new appointments will handle core operations, legal oversight, communications, and staffing ahead of the inauguration.

“The work of transition is well underway and Bryan and I are proud to add key staff to this crucial effort,” Donalds said in the release. “We will deliver on our agenda to make Florida more affordable, invest in Florida’s young people, and ensure that the Sunshine State remains the national standard in common-sense conservative governance.”

Florida Governor-Elect Byron Donalds

The newly appointed staff members and their roles include:

Jeff Woodburn: Chief of Staff to the Transition

Chief of Staff to the Transition Ashley Ross: Deputy Executive Director

Deputy Executive Director Shelby Mitchell: Director of Operations

Director of Operations Jesse Purdon: Senior Advisor and Execution Director

Senior Advisor and Execution Director Gates McGavick: Communications Director and Spokesman

Communications Director and Spokesman Dan Russell: General Counsel to the Transition

General Counsel to the Transition Tim Cerio: Ethics Counsel to the Transition

Ethics Counsel to the Transition Kevin Hoffman: Director of Appointments

The additions round out the administrative and legal leadership tasked with vetting personnel and organizing policy priorities before Donalds and Avila take office.

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Donalds And Avila Expand Florida Transition Team With Eight Key Hires