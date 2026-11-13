Dana White (Sky Sports, YT)

UFC CEO and President Dana White says he is not worried about becoming a target of congressional investigations following recent midterm elections, though he admits he expects the scrutiny. White shared his thoughts during an upcoming interview with Lara Trump for Fox News Channel’s My View with Lara Trump, according to early excerpts released ahead of Saturday’s broadcast.

During the conversation, Trump asked White whether he was concerned about ending up in the crosshairs of Democratic lawmakers who have signaled plans to investigate President Donald Trump, his allies, and associated companies. White, a longtime friend and vocal supporter of the president, said the potential backlash comes as no surprise.

“Well, I mean, we kind of expected that,” White told Trump. “If you didn’t do anything illegal or anything wrong, I don’t know why you’d have to be worried. I’ve never done anything, you know, in the political world that would be illegal, where anybody should come after me or anything that we have to hide. So yeah. I expect it, but no, I’m not worried about it.”

White also recounted an unexpected turn of events earlier in the week when he visited the White House and ended up standing behind the podium in the press briefing room alongside the president. Trump joked that White had almost inadvertently become the next White House press secretary during the visit.

According to White, the appearance was completely unplanned and happened the moment he arrived on the grounds.

“Literally when I was pulling in the gates of the White House, his assistant called and said, ‘ Hey, we’re going to take you right down to the press room; he wants you,” White recalled. “I was like, what. This is crazy. It was a very unique and crazy 48 hours for me.” He described the experience at the podium as “incredible” and “amazing.”

The full interview with White is scheduled to air on Fox News Channel’s My View with Lara Trump on Saturday, November 14, at 9 p.m. ET.

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UFC CEO Dana White Brushes Off Potential Democratic Investigations In Fox News Interview